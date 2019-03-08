Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 2)
PUBLISHED: 09:35 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 12 November 2019
googlemaps
Britain's high streets have had to weather a decade of challenges and change - from the aftermath of the 2008 credit crunch, to the rise of online retail and out-of-town shopping.
But what about Ipswich? We take a detailed look at the southern side of Tavern Street east of the Cornhill to see whether a difficult era of shop closures and rough sleeping has made its mark.
You may also want to watch:
/NewsHard/Business/General