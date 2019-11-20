Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 3)

Then and now in Westgate street, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

The last bruising decade has meant some ups - and a good deal of downs - for Britain's high streets, whose existence have been threatened by online shopping and rising rates and rents.

But what about Ipswich? In the latest of our series, we take an in-depth look at the southern side of Westgate Street, west of the Cornhill, to see how well it has fared.

MORE - Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 2)