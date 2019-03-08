Port experts guide 'enormous' 70m Noah's Ark museum vessel into berth

A replica of Noah's Ark in the lock at the Port of Ipswich, on November 9, 2019 Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP IPSWICH © Stephen Waller

Ipswich port bosses say they are "delighted" after floating storytelling museum Noah's Ark arrived for a three-month festive stopover.

Museum ship Noah's Ark Picture: BIGSHIP BV Museum ship Noah's Ark Picture: BIGSHIP BV

The ark, which is berthed at Ipswich Haven Marina, takes visitors on a cultural and educational journey through the bible's old and new testament. It is not linked to any church or religious group and aims to provide a family-friendly experience.

The concept was developed by Dutch TV and theatre producer Sir Aad Peters, who wanted to create the first floating biblical theme park in Europe. It took him five months to re-configure the original 70m long vessel to contain the multitude of wooden sculpture and statues, spread over four floors. The vessel is 13m high and 10m wide.

ABP divisional port manager Paul Ager said: "We're delighted to welcome this educational vessel to our port and we hope that it will provide great entertainment to the local community over the festive period."

Dutchman Aad Peters inside his floating museum - a replica of Noah's Ark - which opened to visitors on November 15 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Dutchman Aad Peters inside his floating museum - a replica of Noah's Ark - which opened to visitors on November 15 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

It was "an enormous" vessel which was expertly handled by our skilled people, "with little or no margin for error", he said. "This is another example of our people's expertise, to routinely handle any challenge, flexibly and safely."