E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Port experts guide 'enormous' 70m Noah's Ark museum vessel into berth

PUBLISHED: 13:21 18 November 2019

A replica of Noah's Ark in the lock at the Port of Ipswich, on November 9, 2019 Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP IPSWICH

A replica of Noah's Ark in the lock at the Port of Ipswich, on November 9, 2019 Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP IPSWICH

© Stephen Waller

Ipswich port bosses say they are "delighted" after floating storytelling museum Noah's Ark arrived for a three-month festive stopover.

Museum ship Noah's Ark Picture: BIGSHIP BVMuseum ship Noah's Ark Picture: BIGSHIP BV

The ark, which is berthed at Ipswich Haven Marina, takes visitors on a cultural and educational journey through the bible's old and new testament. It is not linked to any church or religious group and aims to provide a family-friendly experience.

You may also want to watch:

The concept was developed by Dutch TV and theatre producer Sir Aad Peters, who wanted to create the first floating biblical theme park in Europe. It took him five months to re-configure the original 70m long vessel to contain the multitude of wooden sculpture and statues, spread over four floors. The vessel is 13m high and 10m wide.

MORE - Dozens of hauliers lose jobs after firms hit by 'ongoing financial difficulties'

ABP divisional port manager Paul Ager said: "We're delighted to welcome this educational vessel to our port and we hope that it will provide great entertainment to the local community over the festive period."

Dutchman Aad Peters inside his floating museum - a replica of Noah's Ark - which opened to visitors on November 15 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYDutchman Aad Peters inside his floating museum - a replica of Noah's Ark - which opened to visitors on November 15 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

It was "an enormous" vessel which was expertly handled by our skilled people, "with little or no margin for error", he said. "This is another example of our people's expertise, to routinely handle any challenge, flexibly and safely."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most read

Updated Engineers replace traffic lights after car crash outside primary school

Suffolk Highways crews are racing to fix a broken traffic light outside St Helen's Primary School before school closes Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Ambulance called to Stoke Park crash

Two cars have collided in Girton Way in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Argos days away from reopening at new site

Argos will reopen in the Sainsbury's in Upper Brook Street. Picture: ARCHANT

Video WATCH: Ipswich's 50ft Christmas tree arrives on the Cornhill

The huge Cornhill Christmas tree being moved into position last year Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Plot of Ipswich land set for auction - what would you do with it?

The plot of land in Ipswich will be auctioned off next month. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICH

Campaigning mother who lost daughter in tragic accident says pain 'never leaves'

Jackie McCord with her 16-year-old daughter Cassie Picture: PA

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Engineers replace traffic lights after car crash outside primary school

Suffolk Highways crews are racing to fix a broken traffic light outside St Helen's Primary School before school closes Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Ambulance called to Stoke Park crash

Two cars have collided in Girton Way in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Argos days away from reopening at new site

Argos will reopen in the Sainsbury's in Upper Brook Street. Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Ipswich’s 50ft Christmas tree arrives on the Cornhill

The huge Cornhill Christmas tree being moved into position last year Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Plot of Ipswich land set for auction – what would you do with it?

The plot of land in Ipswich will be auctioned off next month. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICH

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Port experts guide ‘enormous’ 70m Noah’s Ark museum vessel into berth

A replica of Noah's Ark in the lock at the Port of Ipswich, on November 9, 2019 Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP IPSWICH

Can you see you and your friends in this week’s Yates’ gallery?

Were you partying at Yates on 16 November? Picture: LICKLIST

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

I feel sorry for Prince Andrew - here’s why

The Duke of York Prince Andrew interviewed for BBC Newsnight. Picture: Mark Harrison/BBC

Man summonsed to court over Manning’s Amusement Park burglary

Chas.Manning newly painted art deco building
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists