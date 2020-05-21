E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Port workers say thank you to the NHS – using 143,000 bricks

PUBLISHED: 16:35 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 21 May 2020

Staff at ABP Port of Ipswich say thank you to the NHS with a display of bricks. Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP

Staff at ABP Port of Ipswich say thank you to the NHS with a display of bricks. Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP

© Stephen Waller

Town port workers have used 220 pallets of bricks to construct a thank-you note to the NHS.

The tribute at the Port of Ipswich is the latest in a string of tributes to the health workers combating the coronavirus crisis at ABP ports.

Different materials to spell out the letters of the NHS have ranged from packs of timber imported for Travis Perkins at the Port of King’s Lynn and pusher blades, concrete wall sections and bobcats in Teignmouth to heavy gauge chains in Barrow and fertiliser bags in Ipswich.

MORE – Greene King slashes rents for tied tenants as sector faces ‘existential threat’

The bricks at Ipswich belong to Wienerberger – the world’s largest brick manufacturer – which regularly supplies customers via Ipswich. The team used just over 142,700 individual bricks to build the display.

You may also want to watch:

Wienerberger UK sales boss Ian Caddick said: “It’s great to see our colleagues at ABP using Wienerberger products to show the appreciation that we all have for the NHS and our key workers. On behalf of all the team at WB UK we would like to say thank you, and echo the gratitude and respect of all within the UK construction sector.”

ABP’s Andrew Harston, who is responsible for the Port of Ipswich, thanked key workers on the quayside for their efforts in keeping vital cargoes coming in and out of the country.

“We have asked colleagues to work from home where possible but the majority of our employees are directly involved in handling goods, which means they need to be physically on the quayside,” he said.

The port workers had done “a magnificent job” in keeping the port at near-normal levels while following safety protocols, he said.

“This has allowed our customers to continue operating throughout the crisis and I am very proud of the job that we have done at this very difficult time.”

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live. Or visit our Facebook page or link to our daily podcast here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An air ambulance attended an incident in Ipswich after a man fell from a first storey window. Picture: SAM PULLEN

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An air ambulance attended an incident in Ipswich after a man fell from a first storey window. Picture: SAM PULLEN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

No new coronavirus deaths in Suffolk as ESNEFT confirm five deaths in Colchester

Five more people have died in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East of England Co-op encourages members to give dividend to charity after good financial results

East of England Co-op, has reported strong results in the financial year 2019-20. Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO-OP

Inquest into death of baby girl found at recycling centre set to open

An inquest into the death of a baby girl who was found in a Needham Market recycling centre is set to open. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Funding pot for charities to cover extra costs from adapting to Covid crisis

Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lambert’s future, how to end the season and a five point plan for success – watch our Ipswich Town Open House chat

Paul Lambert's future was a lively topic of debate on our Ipswich Town Open House chat
Drive 24