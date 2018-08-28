Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Game for a laugh with the Eastern Angles

PUBLISHED: 16:10 21 December 2018

Eastern Angles Christmas show, The Fenland Screamers. � Malcolm McGready of Ensors joins the cast of �The Fenland Screamers & Other Boggy Tales� Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

Eastern Angles Christmas show, The Fenland Screamers. � Malcolm McGready of Ensors joins the cast of �The Fenland Screamers & Other Boggy Tales� Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

www.mikekwasniak.co.uk

Accountants Ensors are sponsoring the Eastern Angles theatre company’s Christmas comedy again this year.

Malcolm McGready, senior partner at Ensors Chartered Accountants donned a rather fruity costume to join the cast of Eastern Angles Christmas Show - The Fenland Screamers & Other Boggy Tales.

The avocado costume makes its appearance in the Screamers mystery. On New Years eve in 1930, amateur detectives Sloppy & Sixpence must put their skills to the test when an impending fog and a missing guest cause the night to descend into chaos. Secluded and scared in the bogs of Fenland, is the creepy butler Tangent to blame?

Malcolm McGready said: “I always have great fun joining the team for our annual photoshoot, it’s become a staple in the Ensors festive calendar. We are proud to support such a talented cast in their one-of-a-kind Christmas shows”.

The Fenland Screamers & Other Boggy Tales runs until January 5, 2019 at the Sir John Mills Theatre, Gatacre Road, Ipswich, moving to Seckford Theatre on January 9 until January 19.

Eastern Angles are then taking their wacky performance over to The Key Theatre in Peterborough for the final week to capture the laughs of Cambridgeshire locals.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Four teens arrested in connection with fatal Ipswich stabbing

A policewoman guarding the scene in Kenyon Street, Ipswich in the wake of the stabbing Picture: ARCHANT

Anti-Brexit bus draws crowds with provocative message

The bus visited Ipswich with a provocative slogan about Brexit. Picture: RICHARD HARE

Mad festive rush sparks gridlock in Ipswich

Cars are queuing on Friars Street and Princes Street Picture: ARCHANT

‘Cheerful’ schoolboy left with ‘emotional scars’ after drug driver hit him in 70mph police chase

Michael Neto Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Smashed bottle at scene of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens killing contained DNA ‘matching murder accused’s profile’, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich school faces uncertain future as academy trust handed termination warning

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Cheerful’ schoolboy left with ‘emotional scars’ after drug driver hit him in 70mph police chase

Michael Neto Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Headteacher to hold two leading roles at different schools with new governing body appointment

Dr Simon Letman, headteacher at Holbrook Academy, will also be chairman of governors at Ipswich High School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe’s Kingsfleet school stages National Theatre Christmas play

Pupils from Kingsfleet Primary School in Felixstowe performing Operation Christmas as part of their link up with the National Theatre in London

Kings of Anglia podcast - The Big Christmas Special

The Kings of Anglia podcast Christmas special

Live tweets as we go on Black Friday shift with paramedics

We join the East of England Ambulance service on a shift. Picture: SIMON PARKER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists