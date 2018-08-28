Game for a laugh with the Eastern Angles

Eastern Angles Christmas show, The Fenland Screamers. � Malcolm McGready of Ensors joins the cast of �The Fenland Screamers & Other Boggy Tales� Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK www.mikekwasniak.co.uk

Accountants Ensors are sponsoring the Eastern Angles theatre company’s Christmas comedy again this year.

Malcolm McGready, senior partner at Ensors Chartered Accountants donned a rather fruity costume to join the cast of Eastern Angles Christmas Show - The Fenland Screamers & Other Boggy Tales.

The avocado costume makes its appearance in the Screamers mystery. On New Years eve in 1930, amateur detectives Sloppy & Sixpence must put their skills to the test when an impending fog and a missing guest cause the night to descend into chaos. Secluded and scared in the bogs of Fenland, is the creepy butler Tangent to blame?

Malcolm McGready said: “I always have great fun joining the team for our annual photoshoot, it’s become a staple in the Ensors festive calendar. We are proud to support such a talented cast in their one-of-a-kind Christmas shows”.

The Fenland Screamers & Other Boggy Tales runs until January 5, 2019 at the Sir John Mills Theatre, Gatacre Road, Ipswich, moving to Seckford Theatre on January 9 until January 19.

Eastern Angles are then taking their wacky performance over to The Key Theatre in Peterborough for the final week to capture the laughs of Cambridgeshire locals.