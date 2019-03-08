Free beer for commuters at Ipswich Railway Station tomorrow

The morning commute can be tough.

But Suffolk brewers Adnams are hoping to make it a little brighter for those travelling to London from Ipswich Railway Station tomorrow morning (Wednesday, July 31).

The Suffolk brewery has teamed up with Greater Anglia to offer early morning commuters free cans of beer.

From 6.30am to 8.30am, staff will be handing out cans of Ghost Ship Citrus Pale Ale 0.5% to raise awareness of low and no alcohol beers.

Travellers heading to London from Ipswich, Norwich and Cambridge railway stations will all be getting the opportunity to taste the firm's flagship product.

Since the beer launched over a year ago to critical acclaim Adnams has doubled its production to meet the growing demand.

The beer's unique flavour is retained thanks to pioneering de-alcoholisation technology enabling the removal of the alcohol from Ghost Ship 4.5% by reverse osmosis.

Head brewer Fergus Fitzgerald said: "We love making beers and we enjoyed the challenge of making a low alcohol version of our most successful product, Ghost Ship Citrus Pale Ale 4.5%. we have seen a massive increase for Ghost Ship 0.5%, so much so that we have doubled production to keep up with demand."