Published: 1:35 PM May 29, 2021

The 750,000 sq ft Uniserve distribution centre, on the edge of the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: Uniserve / Stephen Waller

These stunning aerial photos show the sheer size of the huge new 11.5-acre Uniserve Mega Distribution Centre, on the edge of the Port of Felixstowe.

The £90million warehouse is the size of six football pitches, and will be able to handle more than 100 lorries at loading bays at once.

The massive new Uniserve distribution centre due to open this summer on the edge of the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: Uniserve/Stephen Waller

The photos also include also a first look inside the fulfilment centre, which is set to open this summer, and will create 500 jobs in the area.

Uniserve is currently aiming to recruit warehouse operatives, forklift truck drivers and very narrow aisle (VNA) forklift truck drivers.

A first look inside the giant new Uniserve distribution centre on the edge of Felixstowe Port - Credit: Uniserve/Stephen Waller

Groundworks started last autumn with a fleet of diggers, bulldozers and trucks moving on to the at 28-acre site at Clicketts Hill, Trimley St Mary, alongside the A14 Port of Felixstowe Road.

A spokesperson for Uniserve said: “We are incredibly proud of the investment Uniserve is making in the Felixstowe Mega DC, a development that will make port-centric logistics at scale a reality at the UK’s largest container port for the first time ever.

"More than that, though, the FMDC is an investment in the local area - creating hundreds of new jobs in and around Felixstowe at a time when job security is a real worry for many families.

The giant new Uniserve centre which will open this summer in Felixstowe - Credit: Uniserve/Stephen Waller

"In combination with the exciting potential presented by the Freeport East initiative, this ground-breaking, game-changing build is part of a rising tide of optimism for the region.”

The ambient and freezer distribution centre will include 750,000 sq ft of warehousing, and the company says its scale will reduce costs and complexity for port users and provide quicker access to goods

To give more idea of its size, its walls are 400 metres long by 120 metres wide and 21 metres high. Originally, there were plans for it to be 40 metres high, but this was scaled down during the planning process.

A picture taken from the top of the new Uniserve warehouse looking out over Felixstowe docks at night. - Credit: Uniserve / Stephen Waller

It will include four mezzanine floors and advanced electrical mechanical handling equipment.

Uniserve has previously said there "will be a large freezer store component (which is a major expansion for our Felixstowe-based Seafast business) together with general portcentric warehouse operations".







