Published: 11:00 AM March 20, 2021

A sign has gone up outside the new Aldi store in Europa Way, off Sproughton Road in Ipswich - Credit: Paul Geater/Archant

The opening date for a new Aldi store in Ipswich has been announced, with a big sign going up outside the building.

Shoppers will be able to visit the store in Europa Way, off Sproughton Road, for the first time on April 15.

The store is one of three new Aldi branches scheduled to open in Suffolk this year, with others due to open in Newmarket in May and Stowmarket in June.

The new Aldi is under two miles from the existing branch in Meredith Road. That store was put on the market last year, because Aldi originally planned to close it when opening its larger new store.

However, at the end of 2020 it was confirmed that the supermarket site had been taken off the market because Aldi wanted to see what demand was like if it retained both sites.

The long-term future of the Meredith Road store is still under review, but it will stay open at present.

By 2025 the discount supermarket aims to have 1,200 stores in the UK - where it currently has more than 900.

You may also want to watch:

Aldi has been contacted for comment.







