Aldi launches trial click-and-collect service at Ipswich store in run-up to Covid-19 lockdown

Aldi on Donald Mackintosh Way in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Good news for Aldi shoppers! The supermarket is launching click-and-collect services in Ipswich for the first time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aldi is launching a new click-and-collect service, with an Ipswich store included in the trial Picture: ALDI Aldi is launching a new click-and-collect service, with an Ipswich store included in the trial Picture: ALDI

The discounter has today extended its trial of the new service to its Donald Mackintosh Way store, just ahead of the new coronavirus lockdown starting on Thursday.

From today, customers will be able to order from a full range of groceries online, then collect them from the Pinewood store in pre-booked one-hour collection slot.

A total of 16 stores are now trialling click-and-collect, after a number of branches began testing it in parts of Staffordshire and the East Midlands last month.

MORE: Queues at Aldi, Primark and Smyths as second lockdown looms

Customers will be asked to park at dedicated click-and-collect points in the store car park, and will be able to have their shopping brought to their cars by Aldi staff, contact-free, in line with social distancing rules.

Aldi, Donald Mackintosh Way, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Aldi, Donald Mackintosh Way, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Giles Hurley, Aldi UK and Ireland’s chief executive officer, said: “Extending this trial is about providing thousands more of our existing customers with another convenient way to shop with us, while also making Aldi accessible for many others who may not have shopped with us before.”

MORE: Aldi reveals which towns are on its shopping list

If successful, the trial will be extended to other stores nationwide in the near future.

Aldi is also trialling a rapid delivery service in partnership with Deliveroo, but this has not as yet been launched in Suffolk or north Essex.

To place a click-and-collect order, visit the Aldi website.