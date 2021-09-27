Aldi looking for new site in north east Ipswich
Supermarket giant Aldi is set to open 100 more UK stores — and is looking for a site in north east Ipswich.
Aldi has listed north east Ipswich on their website as one of the places it is looking for property.
This comes as the chain's Meredith Road store is set to close.
The 100 new branches, on top of the 920 currently operating, will create 2,000 new jobs as the supermarket chain reports increased customer numbers and sales.
However, the supermarket reported that pre-tax profits declined by 2.5% to £264.8 million.
The supermarket returned over £100 million of business tax relief, which the government offered to companies during the pandemic.
Giles Hurley, chief executive for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: "As well as delivering record sales, we continued to invest for growth, deploying over £600 million in stores and distribution centres across the UK.
"This helped to create thousands of much-needed jobs and support for British farmers and manufacturers.
"While the cost of responding to the pandemic dampened profits, our decision to return business rate relief was the right thing to do."