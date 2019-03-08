New Aldi coming to Martlesham Heath in 2019

Another Aldi store will be arriving in Suffolk this year - this time in Martlesham Heath, on the edge of Ipswich.

The new store is coming to Gloster Road on Thursday, May 9, opening for the first time at 8am.

It will be the fourth Aldi to open in Ipswich, the seventh in Suffolk and will have more than 1,000 square meters of retail space.

There are another three stores in Colchester and supermarkets in Clacton-on-Sea, Walton-on-the-Naze, Thetford, Brandon and Diss. Aldi are the fifth biggest supermarket chain in the UK.

Offers will run throughout opening day and the first 30 customers through the door will receive a complimentary bag of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Store manager Joe Lawrence said: “We are thrilled to be opening the doors to Aldi’s first store in Martlesham Heath and we can’t wait to share our everyday amazing products with the local community.”

To celebrate the store opening Mr Lawrence and his team will be joined by Olympic sailor, Saskia Clark MBE, to cut the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

Clark, a Team GB sailor and two-time Olympian, added: “I’m excited to be hosting the opening of Aldi’s new store in Martlesham Heath.

“I regularly trained on the River Orwell when I was younger so I’m looking forward to visiting the area again.

“Attending will be a fantastic way for me to thank Aldi for its endless support of Team GB, plus it will be lovely to meet the store’s first customers and talk to them about all things Olympics and healthy eating.”

The company says the store is part of their wider investment in local communities in the UK and will also create a number of jobs, but has not specified how many.

Aldi aims to have 1,200 stores by 2025 and claims to be committed to improving its existing stores nationwide.