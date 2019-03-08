Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

New Aldi coming to Martlesham Heath in 2019

PUBLISHED: 21:13 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:14 09 April 2019

Aldi are opening their fourth Ipswich supermarket in 2019 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aldi are opening their fourth Ipswich supermarket in 2019 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant

Another Aldi store will be arriving in Suffolk this year - this time in Martlesham Heath, on the edge of Ipswich.

The new store is coming to Gloster Road on Thursday, May 9, opening for the first time at 8am.

It will be the fourth Aldi to open in Ipswich, the seventh in Suffolk and will have more than 1,000 square meters of retail space.

There are another three stores in Colchester and supermarkets in Clacton-on-Sea, Walton-on-the-Naze, Thetford, Brandon and Diss. Aldi are the fifth biggest supermarket chain in the UK.

Offers will run throughout opening day and the first 30 customers through the door will receive a complimentary bag of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Store manager Joe Lawrence said: “We are thrilled to be opening the doors to Aldi’s first store in Martlesham Heath and we can’t wait to share our everyday amazing products with the local community.”

To celebrate the store opening Mr Lawrence and his team will be joined by Olympic sailor, Saskia Clark MBE, to cut the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

Clark, a Team GB sailor and two-time Olympian, added: “I’m excited to be hosting the opening of Aldi’s new store in Martlesham Heath.

“I regularly trained on the River Orwell when I was younger so I’m looking forward to visiting the area again.

“Attending will be a fantastic way for me to thank Aldi for its endless support of Team GB, plus it will be lovely to meet the store’s first customers and talk to them about all things Olympics and healthy eating.”

The company says the store is part of their wider investment in local communities in the UK and will also create a number of jobs, but has not specified how many.

Aldi aims to have 1,200 stores by 2025 and claims to be committed to improving its existing stores nationwide.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video Six fire engines tackle blaze at old Fisons factory

Fire at derelict property near to the old Fisons building. Picture: Rachel Edge

Video Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Ipswich man downloaded more than 80,000 indecent images of children, court told

Christopher Whiting,, of Appleby Close, Ipswich, downloaded more than 80,000 indecent images of children, Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: Archant

Families devastated after vandals attack baby memorial tree

The Tree of Remembrance, created to remember babies who have died during pregnancy, childbirth, or after birth, has been damaged again Picture: ARCHANT

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six fire engines tackle blaze at old Fisons factory

Fire at derelict property near to the old Fisons building. Picture: Rachel Edge

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Can shoppers, businesses, and council save Ipswich Debenhams?

The outside of Debenhams after the news that they have gone into Administration Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Six fire engines tackle blaze at old Fisons factory

Fire at derelict property near to the old Fisons building. Picture: Rachel Edge

New Aldi coming to Martlesham Heath in 2019

Aldi are opening their fourth Ipswich supermarket in 2019 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Landlords call time on business rates system ‘which penalises success’

Licensees are calling for business rates reform Picture: KIRSTY O'CONNOR

Looking back to 1997 when fun in the sun came to Christchurch Park

The Orchestrelle choir take to the stage to angelically sing to the crowds in the park Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists