Business

Aldi still on lookout for sites to open new supermarkets in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:35 PM June 29, 2022
Budget supermarket chain Aldi has confirmed it is still looking to open new stores in Suffolk.

The German discount retailer revealed in September last year it had earmarked north-east Ipswich, Felixstowe, Saxmundham and Sudbury as towns where it wanted to open shops.

Aldi released a list of 55 areas for new stores earlier this week, though no towns in Suffolk were included – sparking concern the firm no longer wanted to expand in the county.

But Aldi has since confirmed that the list was a condensed version, with the four areas in Suffolk chosen last autumn still on the company's wish list.

The supermarket has announced it is offering a finder’s fee for people who successfully recommend a site – including members of the public – of either 1.5% of the freehold price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.

There are already several Aldi stores across Suffolk, but there are none in towns such as Felixstowe, Saxmundham and Mildenhall.

Aldi UK national property director George Brown said: "By opening more Aldi stores, we can provide affordable, high-quality food to even more people.

"But despite our growth in recent years, some people still don’t have access to a local store, which is why it is our mission to continue on with our ambitious growth plans and change that.

"Our finder’s fee is available to anyone who can find Aldi an appropriate property so we’d encourage people to share any suitable suggestions and get it touch."

