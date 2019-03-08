Opening date revealed for Alton Water's mini golf course

Anglian Water are bringing a brand new mini golf course to Ipswich.

There are just days to go until a brand new mini golf course will open its doors at Ipswich's popular Alton Water park.

Alton Water is bringing a brand new miniature golf course to Ipswich.

The final details have now been announced about the nine-hole golf course which will open on Saturday, November 16.

When will it be open?

The course, which aims to be educational with each hole detailing the history of the park and Anglian Water, will be open daily from 10am to 3pm with the last tee-off at 2.30pm.

How much is it?

Alton Water is bringing a brand new miniature golf course to Ipswich.

Entry to the mini golf course will be £3 per person and £10 for a group of four - with balls and putters available to be collected from the watersports centre.

What can you expect?

Pictures show the bright blue flooring and boats dotted around the course - which will be designed for visitors to hit the ball through pipes.

Information boards will reflect the number of pipes within the Anglian Water region, ensuring visitors can learn about the site's history while having fun.

Speaking of the new venture, an Anglian Water spokesman said: "We're delighted to bring a brand new miniature golf course to Alton Water, and we're looking forward to welcoming visitors who want to try their hand at our new activity."

The course has also been designed to be compliant with the Disability Discrimination Act which will allow wheelchair users to access the course and use specialist putters with rotatable heads.

