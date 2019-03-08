E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Opening date revealed for Alton Water's mini golf course

PUBLISHED: 11:28 07 November 2019

Anglian Water are bringing a brand new mini golf course to Ipswich. Picture: ANGLIAN WATER

Anglian Water are bringing a brand new mini golf course to Ipswich. Picture: ANGLIAN WATER

ANGLIAN WATER

There are just days to go until a brand new mini golf course will open its doors at Ipswich's popular Alton Water park.

Alton Water is bringing a brand new miniature golf course to Ipswich. Picture: ANGLIAN WATERAlton Water is bringing a brand new miniature golf course to Ipswich. Picture: ANGLIAN WATER

The final details have now been announced about the nine-hole golf course which will open on Saturday, November 16.

When will it be open?

The course, which aims to be educational with each hole detailing the history of the park and Anglian Water, will be open daily from 10am to 3pm with the last tee-off at 2.30pm.

How much is it?

Alton Water is bringing a brand new miniature golf course to Ipswich. Picture: ANGLIAN WATERAlton Water is bringing a brand new miniature golf course to Ipswich. Picture: ANGLIAN WATER

Entry to the mini golf course will be £3 per person and £10 for a group of four - with balls and putters available to be collected from the watersports centre.

What can you expect?

Pictures show the bright blue flooring and boats dotted around the course - which will be designed for visitors to hit the ball through pipes.

Information boards will reflect the number of pipes within the Anglian Water region, ensuring visitors can learn about the site's history while having fun.

Read more: First look at the new mini golf course coming to Alton Water

Speaking of the new venture, an Anglian Water spokesman said: "We're delighted to bring a brand new miniature golf course to Alton Water, and we're looking forward to welcoming visitors who want to try their hand at our new activity."

The course has also been designed to be compliant with the Disability Discrimination Act which will allow wheelchair users to access the course and use specialist putters with rotatable heads.

Read more: Five places to go with the kids when it won't stop raining

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most read

Gallery Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Person hit by train on main line towards London

Services have been disrupted after a person was hit by a train Picture: NEIL PERRY

Video Two-and-a-half hours from Hadleigh to Ipswich - roadworks cause standstill traffic

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

Man fears flooded drain poses winter danger

Landseer Road resident John Miners claims Suffolk Highways work has caused serious flooding in his street Picture: JOHN MINERS

Homeless man punched Spoon World Buffet employee outside restaurant, court hears

Spoon World in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Arrest made as police swoop on Ipswich street

Police in Halifax Road Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Arrest made as police swoop on Ipswich street

Police in Halifax Road Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED

Two-and-a-half hours from Hadleigh to Ipswich – roadworks cause standstill traffic

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘We will miss Erika very much’: Tributes after death of ‘very special’ WI leader

Tributes have been paid to Erika Wilkin, who has died. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK EAST FEDERATION OF WOMEN'S INSTITUTES

Opening date revealed for Alton Water’s mini golf course

Anglian Water are bringing a brand new mini golf course to Ipswich. Picture: ANGLIAN WATER

Shopping centre holds ‘quiet day’ to help people with disabilities

Sailmakers Shopping Centre in Ipswich holds regular 'quiet days' for disabled people. Picture: Warren Page/Pagepix

Liberal Democrats stand aside for Greens in Bury St Edmunds in 2019 General Election

Helen Geake (right) with Green Party co-leader Sian Berry. Ms Geake will not be facing a Liberal Democrat as she bids to win Bury St Edmunds. Picture: JOHN MATTHISSEN

‘There are ambitions and expectations of supporters that can’t be backed by the club’ – boss Glen Driver leaves Braintree

Glen Driver
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists