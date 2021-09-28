Amazon creating 150 jobs at Ipswich depot ahead of busy Christmas period

Published: 5:57 PM September 28, 2021

Amazon has announced plans to hire around 150 seasonal workers at its Ipswich depot ahead of an expected surge in demand over Christmas.

The online retail giant has started recruiting for 20,000 festive positions across its UK network of fulfilment centres, sorting centres and delivery stations.

As part of the nationwide recruitment drive, jobs are available at the delivery station in Ipswich.

Amazon opened its 8,500 square metre distribution centre, on the Eastern Gateway Enterprise Park off Sproughton Road, in July last year.

Hundreds of jobs were created when the centre was built on the site of the former sugar beet factory.

The depot, which distributes shopping for the final part of their journeys, doubled the amount of permanent roles created last autumn.

There are similar centres in Norwich and Basildon, serving Norfolk and Essex south of Colchester respectively.

Pay for operations roles at the Ipswich centre start at a minimum of £10 per hour for all full-time, part-time, temporary or seasonal roles.

Amazon’s delivery station in Ipswich is also looking for people to deliver parcels in their spare time for between £13 and £15 per hour, with workers able to deliver as often or as little as they like.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge visited the centre this week and welcomed the news that Amazon was looking to create more jobs.

In a tweet, he said its "good to see" Amazon create more than 100 permanent roles since the depot opened.

Andrej Budkevic, Amazon’s Ipswich senior delivery station manager, said the retailer's temporary staff play an "integral role" over the busy Christmas period.

He said: "We prepare year-round for the festive season, and we’re excited to have around 150 positions available this year in Ipswich.

"Our seasonal associates play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers.

"We look forward to welcoming back seasonal workers who return year-after-year to Amazon and to welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on to full-time roles with the company after the festive period."