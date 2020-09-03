Jobs boost for Ipswich as Amazon double staff levels

Amazon is doubling the number of staff at their Ipswich depot - and employing 250 Christmas temps Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

More jobs are coming to Ipswich as staffing numbers at the Amazon delivery centre are set to double from 50 to 100 by the end of 2020.

The online retail giant is also hiring 250 seasonal staff throughout the festive rush.

The pay for all the roles will be a minimum of £9.50 per hour.

It comes as Amazon announced that it is creating 10,000 new permanent roles across the UK in 2020, taking the company’s total UK workforce to more than 40,000.

The company is also creating a total of 20,000 seasonal positions.

Reacting to the national news, business secretary Alok Sharma said: “While this has been a challenging time for many businesses, it is hugely encouraging to see Amazon creating 10,000 jobs in the UK this year.

“This is not only great news for those looking for a new job, but also a clear vote of confidence in the UK economy as we build back better from the pandemic. The government remains deeply committed to supporting retailers of all sizes and we continue to work closely with the industry as we embark on the road to economic recovery.”