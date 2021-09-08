New American candy store set to open in Ipswich town centre
- Credit: Archant
Fans of American sweets and candy have a treat in store, with a new retailer coming to Ipswich town centre.
JR's American Candy is the latest addition to the new Ipswich Microshops in Carr Street, and is due to open on Friday, September 17.
Owner Junior Ngoma, 40, said: "This will be the first time I've run my own business.
"There is a high demand for American candy in Ipswich. People I've been talking to in the town centre say they are looking forward to it."
Mr Ngoma grew up in Ipswich. He currently lives in Essex, but decided to return to the town to open the shop.
He is a friend of Pierre Rollins, who has also just opened up a Microshop.
Mr Rollins has opened two new Sweet P's Soul Food locations, one at the indoor market in Carr Street and the other in Upper Orwell Street.
