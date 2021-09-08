News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

New American candy store set to open in Ipswich town centre

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:30 AM September 8, 2021   
Microshops in Ipswich has opened 

An American candy store is the latest addition to Ipswich Microshops - Credit: Archant

Fans of American sweets and candy have a treat in store, with a new retailer coming to Ipswich town centre.

JR's American Candy is the latest addition to the new  Ipswich Microshops in Carr Street, and is due to open on Friday, September 17.

Owner Junior Ngoma, 40, said: "This will be the first time I've run my own business.

"There is a high demand for American candy in Ipswich. People I've been talking to in the town centre say they are looking forward to it."

A new American candy store is coming to Ipswich Microshops

A new American candy store is coming to Ipswich Microshops - Credit: JR's American Candy

Mr Ngoma grew up in Ipswich. He currently lives in Essex, but decided to return to the town to open the shop.

He is a friend of Pierre Rollins, who has also just opened up a Microshop.

Mr Rollins has opened two new Sweet P's Soul Food locations, one at the indoor market in Carr Street and the other in Upper Orwell Street.

Some of the products which will be stocked at JR's American Candy

Some of the products which will be stocked at JR's American Candy - Credit: JR's American Candy

Some of the products which will be stocked at the new American candy shop

Some of the products which will be stocked at the new American candy shop - Credit: JR's American Candy


Most Read

  1. 1 Police and ambulance attend medical emergency in Ipswich road
  2. 2 Travellers pitch up outside Ipswich gym
  3. 3 Ipswich man jailed over horror crash which wrecked Audi TT
  1. 4 Drunk who dangled legs over Orwell Bridge admits public nuisance charge
  2. 5 7 ways to keep spiders out of your home during their autumn mating season
  3. 6 Meet the mum who transformed a greenhouse into an award-winning beauty salon
  4. 7 Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen coming to Ipswich
  5. 8 Pair sentenced over animal welfare charges after 85 dogs seized in Ipswich
  6. 9 Ex-prisoners turn to aggressive doorstep selling in Ipswich
  7. 10 Specialist teams search for 22-year-old missing since July
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Work under way on the first homes at Trewlawny Place at Felixstowe

Housing

Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Kirsty Youngs and Chesterfield Drive, Norwich Road and Deben Road GP practices becoming Cardinal Medical Practice 

NHS

Ipswich patients want action at surgery where doctors 'work through the...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Pierre Rollins owner of Sweet P's in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Food and Drink

Restaurant owner with love for Ipswich opens two new locations

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse, Felixstowe.

East Suffolk Council

Heritage status could save under-threat Suffolk pub from the bulldozers

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon