New American candy store set to open in Ipswich town centre

Published: 7:30 AM September 8, 2021

An American candy store is the latest addition to Ipswich Microshops - Credit: Archant

Fans of American sweets and candy have a treat in store, with a new retailer coming to Ipswich town centre.

JR's American Candy is the latest addition to the new Ipswich Microshops in Carr Street, and is due to open on Friday, September 17.

Owner Junior Ngoma, 40, said: "This will be the first time I've run my own business.

"There is a high demand for American candy in Ipswich. People I've been talking to in the town centre say they are looking forward to it."

A new American candy store is coming to Ipswich Microshops - Credit: JR's American Candy

Mr Ngoma grew up in Ipswich. He currently lives in Essex, but decided to return to the town to open the shop.

He is a friend of Pierre Rollins, who has also just opened up a Microshop.

Mr Rollins has opened two new Sweet P's Soul Food locations, one at the indoor market in Carr Street and the other in Upper Orwell Street.

Some of the products which will be stocked at JR's American Candy - Credit: JR's American Candy

Some of the products which will be stocked at the new American candy shop - Credit: JR's American Candy



