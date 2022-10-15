‘Silver award more than I dreamed of’: Amy's international success

Amy Wardley won a silver award at the Kao Salon Global Creative Awards 2022 - Credit: KAO Salon Division and The Content Creators

An Ipswich hairstylist, who came second at the global hairdressing competition in Amsterdam, “couldn’t believe it when they called her name”.

Amy Wardley from the John Olivers Hairdressing Group is celebrating after scooping the Editorial Colourist Silver Award at the Kao Salon Global Creative Awards 2022, which recognises and celebrates the most talented creatives from within their industry.

Amy Wardley won a silver award at the Kao Salon Global Creative Awards 2022 - Credit: KAO Salon Division and The Content Creators

Amy was chosen to represent the country at the hairdressing's most prestigious international competition, which included two days full of extraordinary hair shows, creative presentations and inspiring artist sessions.

Professional shot of the hairstyle that went forward to the finals - Credit: Jack Eames and Goldwell

The 29-year-old hairstylist from Ipswich said that she is “thrilled” to win the silver award.

She added: “I couldn’t believe it when my name was called.

Amy Wardley could not believe that she won an award - Credit: KAO Salon Division and The Content Creators

“The standard of the competition was so high, and I was happy just to be a finalist, but to come away with the silver award is more than I dreamed of.”

“I loved every minute of it, despite being very nervous, and I’m so grateful for the support and opportunity that John Olivers has given me.”

Amy, who joined John Olivers' apprenticeship scheme after attending Kesgrave High School in Ipswich, has entered the competition on six previous occasions and went to the finals in Amsterdam with colleagues Laura Collins and director Steve Croft.

Amy Wardley won a silver award at the Kao Salon Global Creative Awards 2022 - Credit: KAO Salon Division and The Content Creators

Natasha Weston-Smith, the director at John Olivers, said that the whole team is “incredibly proud” of Amy, and they are very happy for her as she’s worked really hard to achieve this award.

She added: “We invest heavily in our in-house training and apprenticeship scheme because we believe that developing creative talent in this way produces great stylists, and Amy is a testament to that."

Professional shot of the hairstyle that went forward to the finals - Credit: Jack Eames and Goldwell

The competition, which is regarded as “the highlight of the hairdressing calendar”, is a great opportunity for ambitious hairdressers who would like to showcase their work and get recognised.

The finalists of the award came to the Netherlands from many countries, including Malaysia, Canada, Hong Kong, Spain and Australia.

Amy Wardley with the award - Credit: KAO Salon Division and The Content Creators

Julie Winchester, the general manager of Kao Salon Division in the UK & Ireland, said that the atmosphere during the event was “electric”.

She added: “Each of our finalists and our amazing UK winners should be so proud of their achievements.

“We congratulate and thank each of them for continuing to inspire us as a business as well as the entire UK and global hairdressing industry.”