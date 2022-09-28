Hairstylist 'screamed so loud' after bagging finalist spot in Amsterdam

Amy Wardly from John Olivers Hairdressing Group is going to take part in the Global Creative Awards - Credit: Jack Eames and Goldwell

An Ipswich hairstylist has been chosen to represent the country in a prestigious hairdressing competition in Amsterdam.

Amy Wardly who works for the John Olivers Hairdressing Group is going to take part in the Global Creative Awards this weekend.

The 29-year-old hairdresser has been dreaming about it since she chose the creative hairdressing career as an apprentice, securing a place on her seventh attempt.

Amy has been selected as one of the six finalists in the Editorial Colourist of The Year category and will showcase three of her designs.

She said: "I genuinely love hairdressing and in particular colouring and creating colours, and as brilliant as the mentorship program was, I was still quite nervous.

“I felt under quite a lot of pressure to do a good job, both for John Olivers and for me, so the fact that I’ve been chosen as a finalist to represent the UK has made it all worthwhile."

The hairdresser recently took part in a mentorship program, which was offered by KAO Salon.

The workshops included three full days of creativity, inspiration and art direction at the Goldwell Academy in London with mentor Sam Burnett and a professional photoshoot with an acclaimed photographer.

Three final images of Amy’s hairstyles were submitted to the global creative awards competition.

Amy working on the editorial pictures - Credit: Jack Eames and Goldwell

Amy added: “I found out I was a finalist on a live Instagram announcement and I was with one of the other stylists at our Gt. Colman Street salon in Ipswich and we screamed so loud, I’m sure they heard us down on the Waterfront.

"I’ve actually entered this competition seven times now so I’m thrilled to have eventually got this far and I’m also super excited for the three-day event in Amsterdam.”

Steve Croft, the director at John Olivers, said that the salon is very happy to support Amy in the competition, and they are “extremely proud of her”.

Mr Croft added: “Amy's perseverance and hard work has definitely paid off.”

“We will be accompanying Amy to the global finals in Amsterdam this coming weekend and hope to have a brilliant few days of networking with the best in the world in hairdressing.

“Regardless of the end results, we will certainly enjoy ourselves and will make sure that Amy has a great experience too.”