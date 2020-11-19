E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Angie celebrates 50 years at Ipswich law firm despite not liking job at first

PUBLISHED: 07:30 20 November 2020

Angie Long is celebrating 50 years at Birketts. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Angie Long is celebrating 50 years at Birketts. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A registry clerk is celebrating 50 years at Birketts, despite disliking the job at first.

Angie Long when she started at Birketts in 1970 Picture: ANGIE LONGAngie Long when she started at Birketts in 1970 Picture: ANGIE LONG

Angie Long joined the Ipswich-based law firm on November 16, 1970, and is now the firm’s longest serving employee.

She has been in her current position as one of the firms three Diocesan Registry Clerks for more than 30 years.

But having originally moved from London, at first she was not sure if the job was for her.

Registry clerk Angie Long is Birketts' longest serving employee, having been with the company 50 years. Picture: CARL MIDDLEDITCH/BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHYRegistry clerk Angie Long is Birketts' longest serving employee, having been with the company 50 years. Picture: CARL MIDDLEDITCH/BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

MORE: Jobcentre to recruit 170 ‘work coaches’ amid Covid-19 crisis

“It was the end of the Swinging Sixties and I had just moved to Suffolk from Lambeth where I grew up,” she said.

“I was used to working in Oxford Street and Westminster with all the hustle and bustle.

“When I moved here I said I did not want to work for a firm of solicitors – too stuffy.

“I did not want to work in Museum Street – too drab.

You may also want to watch:

“I did not want to work in an old-fashioned office. And I definitely did not want to work anywhere that did not have electric typewriters.”

But Birketts soon got her an electric typewriter and the other Londoners at the firm made her feel more at home.

“Had it not been for Ted Glasgow, I wonder if I would have stayed,” she said.

“Ted worked in litigation. A real old stager from London with an accent to match.

“Some members of the firm will remember him well. I suppose he made me feel at home.”

Over the years Mrs Long has seen a huge amount of change at the company.

MORE: Housebuilder donates hi-vis bags to schoolchildren for road safety campaign

“When I first came to Birketts there were five partners. My annual salary was £800. Health and safety didn’t exist.

“Equipment and offices were old, there was a telex machine, carbon paper was used for copies of documents, typewriter rubbers for mistakes, a tea and coffee lady who brought drinks to your desk morning and afternoon.

“Then the partnership grew, technology arrived, equipment improved. The firm took on new buildings and new staff, benefit packages came along, holidays became longer, working conditions improved and of course the firm did eventually move to new premises.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

1,000 pupils forced to self-isolate after Covid cases confirmed at 45 schools

Suffolk County Council's Jack Abbott praised teachers and school staff for their hard work in testing circumstances Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Angie celebrates 50 years at Ipswich law firm despite not liking job at first

Angie Long is celebrating 50 years at Birketts. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New tests show Greater Anglia trains are free from Covid-19 virus

A Socotec technician checking a Greater Anglia train for signs of Covid-19. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Impact of Covid-19 is creating ‘perfect storm’ for radicalisation risk, terrorism police warn

A new website has been launched by Counter Terrorism Policing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stansted Airport hotel incident not being treated as terror-related

Essex Police are not treating an incident inside the Hampton Hotel at Stansted Airport as terror-related Picture: GOOGLE MAPS