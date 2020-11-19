Angie celebrates 50 years at Ipswich law firm despite not liking job at first

Angie Long is celebrating 50 years at Birketts. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A registry clerk is celebrating 50 years at Birketts, despite disliking the job at first.

Angie Long when she started at Birketts in 1970 Picture: ANGIE LONG Angie Long when she started at Birketts in 1970 Picture: ANGIE LONG

Angie Long joined the Ipswich-based law firm on November 16, 1970, and is now the firm’s longest serving employee.

She has been in her current position as one of the firms three Diocesan Registry Clerks for more than 30 years.

But having originally moved from London, at first she was not sure if the job was for her.

Registry clerk Angie Long is Birketts' longest serving employee, having been with the company 50 years. Picture: CARL MIDDLEDITCH/BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY Registry clerk Angie Long is Birketts' longest serving employee, having been with the company 50 years. Picture: CARL MIDDLEDITCH/BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

“It was the end of the Swinging Sixties and I had just moved to Suffolk from Lambeth where I grew up,” she said.

“I was used to working in Oxford Street and Westminster with all the hustle and bustle.

“When I moved here I said I did not want to work for a firm of solicitors – too stuffy.

“I did not want to work in Museum Street – too drab.

“I did not want to work in an old-fashioned office. And I definitely did not want to work anywhere that did not have electric typewriters.”

But Birketts soon got her an electric typewriter and the other Londoners at the firm made her feel more at home.

“Had it not been for Ted Glasgow, I wonder if I would have stayed,” she said.

“Ted worked in litigation. A real old stager from London with an accent to match.

“Some members of the firm will remember him well. I suppose he made me feel at home.”

Over the years Mrs Long has seen a huge amount of change at the company.

“When I first came to Birketts there were five partners. My annual salary was £800. Health and safety didn’t exist.

“Equipment and offices were old, there was a telex machine, carbon paper was used for copies of documents, typewriter rubbers for mistakes, a tea and coffee lady who brought drinks to your desk morning and afternoon.

“Then the partnership grew, technology arrived, equipment improved. The firm took on new buildings and new staff, benefit packages came along, holidays became longer, working conditions improved and of course the firm did eventually move to new premises.”