Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Sponsors get behind Suffolk business showcase in uncertain times

PUBLISHED: 08:48 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 28 February 2019

Sponsors of the Anglia Business Exhibition 2019 gather at The MUTHU Belstead Brook Hotel Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Sponsors of the Anglia Business Exhibition 2019 gather at The MUTHU Belstead Brook Hotel Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Keith Mindham

More than 20 “amazing” sponsors are getting behind a key Suffolk business exhibition which returns to Trinity Park, Ipswich, on May 15.

Exhibition stands are now sold out for Anglia Business Exhibition, the yearly showcase organised by Ipswich and Suffolk Small Business Association (ISSBA).

Backers include strategic partners Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council. Other key sponsors included Gotelee, Free Rein, Premier Print, Fleximize, Barton Electrical, Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers, Painting Pixels, SVC Group, Hintlesham Hall, Engie, BDO, COOP Secure, EIRA, Penta Hotels and Yeast Ltd.

Their support was announced at special luncheon held at The MUTHU Belstead Brook Hotel in Ipswich.

ISSBA chairman Samuel Stamp-Dod said the exhibition did a “fantastic job” of highlighting local businesses, innovation and the county’s entrepreneurs.

“The support we have been shown by our sponsors in what are still uncertain times is amazing,” he said. “It is a great platform for B2B, trade and growing the local businesses community.

“For over two decades The Anglia Business Exhibition has been renowned for putting on a professional cost-effective exhibition to cater for all sizes of business, however, without the tremendous support from all of our sponsors we would not have been able to do achieve this.”

Hadleigh-based sponsor Free Rein, an internet, development and marketing business, is supporting the event for the fifth time in six years. Managing director Tony Addison said the show allowed “tremendously creative and skilled businesses in the region to showcase what they do best”. “With uncertainty around the world in business, we believe it is time to start shouting about our ‘Suffolk Secrets’ and get people buying local,” he said.

Russell Williams, chief executive of Ipswich Borough Council, said: “Ipswich Borough Council is proud to be a strategic sponsor of this important event that showcases many successful local businesses and business support organisations. The Ipswich & Suffolk Small Business Association does an excellent job of representing and supporting our business community and putting on the highly regarded Anglia Business Exhibition.”

