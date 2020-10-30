Bounce Trampoline Park to reopen as Jump In this weekend with new Wipeout zone

The old Bounce trampoline park in Ipswich will soon reopen as Jump In, it has been announced

More than 40 jobs have been saved in Ipswich as a trampoline park reopens under new owners tomorrow.

The former Bounce trampoline park on Anglia Retail park will reopen as Jump In this weekend

Jump In Adventure & Trampoline Park have acquired the former Bounce & Billy Beez premises at Anglia Retail Park, which has been closed since the start of lockdown in March.

The new owners of the 47,000sq ft site, which is the ninth in Jump In’s UK portfolio, have also pledged to further invest in its facilities with new attractions planned for later in 2021.

Jump In Ipswich will cater for kids, teens and adults with a host of activities on offer, including trampolines, battle beams, air bag, interactive walls, dodgeball and slam dunk basketball.

The former Bounce trampoline park on Anglia Retail park will reopen as Jump In this weekend Pictured: Gavin Lucas, Jump In chief executive

Billy Beez, the soft play centre next door, will also re-open as the Jump In Play Park.

Covid-secure measures at the centre include a greatly reduced capacity cap and a new online only booking system and safety video.

There are also designated seating areas, table ordering service and contactless payments in the cafe.

Jump In will have an earlier closing time to allow for a more enhanced deep clean as well as a dedicated cleaning team on hand to regularly disinfect all higher contact areas.

The foam pit reopens with a new cover for easier and more enhanced cleaning enabling kids to practice their tricks safely.

Jump In chief executive Gavin Lucas said: “We are delighted that by working together with Ipswich Borough Assets, we have been able to implement a sustainable plan for the site and finally re-open this successful park for all families in Ipswich to enjoy.

“Ipswich will re-open as a Jump In site with a brand new Wipeout to add to the fun and a number of entirely new activities are planned for the near future. Like all our parks, we are re-opening with comprehensive measures to help keep everyone safe whilst the pandemic is still at large.”

“Sessions will open with reduced capacity to allow for social distancing, we have introduced enhanced cleaning measures and an easy-to-use online booking system to enable you to sign waivers and watch the safety video from the comfort of your home.”

Emma Hunt, who is still acting as site manager, added: “After being closed for seven months the team here are delighted to be re-opening Bounce and Billy Beez as Jump In Adventure Park. We are excited to welcome you all back and show off a few changes and additions such as the Wipeout and our super easy online booking system, no more long queues!

“We are all up to speed with Covid-19 safety and cleaning procedures and reduced capacity sessions. Come on down to see us!”