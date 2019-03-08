Scam utilities email and rogue fish sellers among latest consumer alerts

Fake utility firm emails are among the latest consumer warnings from Suffolk Trading Standards Picture: RAWPIXEL.COM/FOTOLIA Rawpixel.com - Fotolia

Be wary of scams, trading standards officers have warned - after a Suffolk resident received a convincing email claiming to be from a utility provider.

Rogue fish sellers have also been reported in the county Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO Rogue fish sellers have also been reported in the county Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

The bogus email was among the latest swindles to be reported to Suffolk Trading Standards.

Officials advised consumers to be wary of fake correspondence requesting sensitive personal information by email or phone.

A spokesman said: "The email purports to be from Anglian Water, threatening to disconnect people if they don't click on a link to update their personal details."

Suffolk Trading Standards said anyone receiving a suspected scam email should not click any links but should delete it, after first reporting it to Scams Action on 0300 330 3003.

Trading Standards warned people to be wary of scam emails Picture: TRADING STANDARDS Trading Standards warned people to be wary of scam emails Picture: TRADING STANDARDS

Anglian Water is looking into the incident and has used social media channels to link customers to Action Fraud's recent warnings of similar scams.

Meanwhile, more reports have been made to Suffolk Trading Standards about rogue door-to-door fish sellers calling at properties in towns and villages across the county.

Officers have received reports of fish sellers in Coddenham and Stoke By Nayland.

It follows previous reports in Otley, Needham Market, Mendlesham Green and Stonham Parva earlier this month.

A spokesman said: "If you are approached, please do not deal with them, and report to us.

"These traders travel nationally, cold calling consumers' homes, selling the fish. This is often misdescribed, mislabelled or unlabelled, overpriced and sometimes underweight.

"They usually use Transit-style vans, which are not refrigerated. Our advice is not to purchase."

For advice, or to report an individual or company, call the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.

Finally, Whirlpool has launched a safety recall of all vented and condensing tumble dryers produced between April 1, 2004 and September 30, 2015, and sold in the UK under its Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline brands - with the exception of those modified or replaced in accordance with the agreement between Whirlpool UK Appliances Limited and Peterborough City Council of September 2015.

Whirlpool vice-president, Jeff Noel has apologised to customers affected by the recall.

Consumers can call Whirlpool's helpline on 0800 151 0905 for more.