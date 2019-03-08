Partly Cloudy

Scam utilities email and rogue fish sellers among latest consumer alerts

PUBLISHED: 12:14 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 22 July 2019

Fake utility firm emails are among the latest consumer warnings from Suffolk Trading Standards Picture: RAWPIXEL.COM/FOTOLIA

Fake utility firm emails are among the latest consumer warnings from Suffolk Trading Standards Picture: RAWPIXEL.COM/FOTOLIA

Rawpixel.com - Fotolia

Be wary of scams, trading standards officers have warned - after a Suffolk resident received a convincing email claiming to be from a utility provider.

Rogue fish sellers have also been reported in the county Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTORogue fish sellers have also been reported in the county Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

The bogus email was among the latest swindles to be reported to Suffolk Trading Standards.

Officials advised consumers to be wary of fake correspondence requesting sensitive personal information by email or phone.

A spokesman said: "The email purports to be from Anglian Water, threatening to disconnect people if they don't click on a link to update their personal details."

Suffolk Trading Standards said anyone receiving a suspected scam email should not click any links but should delete it, after first reporting it to Scams Action on 0300 330 3003.

Trading Standards warned people to be wary of scam emails Picture: TRADING STANDARDSTrading Standards warned people to be wary of scam emails Picture: TRADING STANDARDS

Anglian Water is looking into the incident and has used social media channels to link customers to Action Fraud's recent warnings of similar scams.

Meanwhile, more reports have been made to Suffolk Trading Standards about rogue door-to-door fish sellers calling at properties in towns and villages across the county.

You may also want to watch:

Officers have received reports of fish sellers in Coddenham and Stoke By Nayland.

It follows previous reports in Otley, Needham Market, Mendlesham Green and Stonham Parva earlier this month.

A spokesman said: "If you are approached, please do not deal with them, and report to us.

"These traders travel nationally, cold calling consumers' homes, selling the fish. This is often misdescribed, mislabelled or unlabelled, overpriced and sometimes underweight.

"They usually use Transit-style vans, which are not refrigerated. Our advice is not to purchase."

For advice, or to report an individual or company, call the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.

Finally, Whirlpool has launched a safety recall of all vented and condensing tumble dryers produced between April 1, 2004 and September 30, 2015, and sold in the UK under its Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline brands - with the exception of those modified or replaced in accordance with the agreement between Whirlpool UK Appliances Limited and Peterborough City Council of September 2015.

Whirlpool vice-president, Jeff Noel has apologised to customers affected by the recall.

Consumers can call Whirlpool's helpline on 0800 151 0905 for more.

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Investigation launched following serious sexual assault at Latitude

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help 'miracle' child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Video Police return to scene of rape 24 hours after 'horrendous attack'

Police at the scene of a rape in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norwood's goals are grabbing the headlines... but a string of Town players are quietly impressing in pre-season

Kayden Jackson and Danny Rowe have both shown positive signs during pre-season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Investigation launched following serious sexual assault at Latitude

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Police return to scene of rape 24 hours after ‘horrendous attack’

Police at the scene of a rape in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk sizzling! County braced for heatwave as temperatures set to hit 34C

Rahela and Rebece enjoy the sunshine - could another heatwave be coming to Suffolk? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Who can you spot partying in our latest Yates gallery?

Were you partying at Yates Ipswich on Saturday 20 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is a wanted man. Picture Pagepix

Children get a Buzz from space-themed reading challenge party

Lila and Charley with their Toy Story creations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
