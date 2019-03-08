Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!
Video

The Saints hosts pop-up shop

PUBLISHED: 16:53 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 02 April 2019

31 St Peter's Street is going to be a pop-up shop for one week, raising funds for local charity Suffolk Animal Rescue. Shop owner Wendy Childs with Joanna and Sunny. The shop is being stocked with new household items and gifts and pre-owned clothing for the week Picture: DAVID VINCENT

31 St Peter's Street is going to be a pop-up shop for one week, raising funds for local charity Suffolk Animal Rescue. Shop owner Wendy Childs with Joanna and Sunny. The shop is being stocked with new household items and gifts and pre-owned clothing for the week Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

Ipswich-based software development business Derivco is doing its bit for stray cats and dogs, by helping run a pop-up shop in Ipswich for a local animal charity.

No 31 St Peter's Street, Ipswich is become a pop-up charity shop for one week, for Suffolk Animal Rescue Picture: DAVID VINCENTNo 31 St Peter's Street, Ipswich is become a pop-up charity shop for one week, for Suffolk Animal Rescue Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Derivco Sports has around 200 employees at Crown House in Ipswich and a number of them have volunteered to take time out to run the pop-up shop to raise money for Suffolk Animal Rescue, in St Peter’s Street, Ipswich.

The temporary shop, at 31 St Peter’s Street, is running this week.

Suffolk Animal Rescue founder Jane Roberts said: “I think they are absolutely brilliant.

“We are so busy with animal rescue work that fundraising has had to take a back seat at the moment.

31 St Peter's Street is going to be a pop-up shop for one week, raising funds for local charity Suffolk Animal Rescue. Shop owner Wendy Childs with Joanna and Sunny. The shop is being stocked with new household items and gifts and pre-owned clothing for the week Picture: DAVID VINCENT31 St Peter's Street is going to be a pop-up shop for one week, raising funds for local charity Suffolk Animal Rescue. Shop owner Wendy Childs with Joanna and Sunny. The shop is being stocked with new household items and gifts and pre-owned clothing for the week Picture: DAVID VINCENT

“We are very grateful. We couldn’t do it without public support.”

The charity has been established more than 25 years and rescues hundreds of cats and dogs each year.

Derivco Sports has announced its support for the charity for the next six months, after it was chosen by employees.

Recent fundraising for previous chosen charity Cancer Research UK raised more than £7,000

Derivco Sports will support the temporary shop by supplying goods to sell and around 30 volunteers to work in the shop over the week.

“The aim of the shop is to provide desperately needed funds for a local charity and to raise awareness of the wonderful work the volunteers at SAR do,” said Wendy Childs, owner of Maud’s Attic.

“I hope that if, and when I retire I will be more ‘hands on’ but in the meantime instead of despairing that I can do so little to help in a practical sense, the least I can do is participate in events like this.”

Her son John Manning is the owner of the House In Town, and is providing the use of 31 St Peter’s Street.

Already Derivco staff have raised more than £1,700 for the charity, from excess lunch money.

Employees receive complimentary lunches daily, and if they spend under their daily allowance, the rest is donated to the charity.

The pop-up shop is open until Saturday.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after armed police descend on Burrell Road in Ipswich

THere was a heavy police presence near Ipswich railway station during the incident Picture: ARCHANT

Video Bomb squad called to Wherstead Road after ‘hand grenade’ discovered

Police and the bomb squad have been called to the West bank Terminal in Ipswich, off Wherstead Road, after a 'hand grenade' was discovered in a shipping container Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Have you seen missing 14-year-old Jamie Stevens?

Police are searching for missing Jamie Stevens, 14, from the Felixstowe area Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Revealed - the 10 fastest speeds recorded on Suffolk’s roads by police

Police have released details of the top speeds recorded on Suffolk's roads Picture: ANDREW PARSONS

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How sharp rise in migration has changed Ipswich

Ipswich's diversity is celebrated at events such as the 1 Big Multicultural Festival at Alexandra Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man quizzed over Ipswich Waterfront attack

Police were called to Ipswich Waterfront, near the Aurora bar and restaurant, on Saturday night Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after armed police descend on Burrell Road in Ipswich

THere was a heavy police presence near Ipswich railway station during the incident Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘We are perfectly situated’ – Superdry reveal hopes for new Ipswich store and hint at opening date

Superdry store hopes to open its new Ipswich store by the end of May Photo: JAMES CARR

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Adnams hope to have fire hit pub open by Christmas

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing Picture: ADNAMS

First glimpse at £25million Ipswich ‘care village’ planned for the elderly

An artist's impression of how the new 'care village' at Westerfield House, in Humber Doucy Lane, Ipswich, would look. Picture: WESTERFIELD CARE

Garnett on Golf: Darling takes over as president at Suffolk Golf Union

New SGU President Bill Darling of Stowmarket (left) receives his badge from outgoing president Colin Firmin.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists