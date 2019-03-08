Video

31 St Peter's Street is going to be a pop-up shop for one week, raising funds for local charity Suffolk Animal Rescue. Shop owner Wendy Childs with Joanna and Sunny. The shop is being stocked with new household items and gifts and pre-owned clothing for the week Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

Ipswich-based software development business Derivco is doing its bit for stray cats and dogs, by helping run a pop-up shop in Ipswich for a local animal charity.

Derivco Sports has around 200 employees at Crown House in Ipswich and a number of them have volunteered to take time out to run the pop-up shop to raise money for Suffolk Animal Rescue, in St Peter’s Street, Ipswich.

The temporary shop, at 31 St Peter’s Street, is running this week.

Suffolk Animal Rescue founder Jane Roberts said: “I think they are absolutely brilliant.

“We are so busy with animal rescue work that fundraising has had to take a back seat at the moment.

“We are very grateful. We couldn’t do it without public support.”

The charity has been established more than 25 years and rescues hundreds of cats and dogs each year.

Derivco Sports has announced its support for the charity for the next six months, after it was chosen by employees.

Recent fundraising for previous chosen charity Cancer Research UK raised more than £7,000

Derivco Sports will support the temporary shop by supplying goods to sell and around 30 volunteers to work in the shop over the week.

“The aim of the shop is to provide desperately needed funds for a local charity and to raise awareness of the wonderful work the volunteers at SAR do,” said Wendy Childs, owner of Maud’s Attic.

“I hope that if, and when I retire I will be more ‘hands on’ but in the meantime instead of despairing that I can do so little to help in a practical sense, the least I can do is participate in events like this.”

Her son John Manning is the owner of the House In Town, and is providing the use of 31 St Peter’s Street.

Already Derivco staff have raised more than £1,700 for the charity, from excess lunch money.

Employees receive complimentary lunches daily, and if they spend under their daily allowance, the rest is donated to the charity.

The pop-up shop is open until Saturday.