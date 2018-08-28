Highlighting language and translation skills

The employability team in the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Essex has been shortlisted for the Best Collaboration between a University and Employer Award in the National Undergraduate Employability Awards 2019.

The award celebrates the most effective and influential partnerships developed between a university and an employer to improve students’ employability skills and opportunities.

The collaboration shortlisted is the University of Essex Translation Challenge, an annual competition where Essex language and translation students get to test their skills on a real commission for a business in the region, in order to develop their CVs and gain real-world experience.

Antony Cotterill, senior faculty employability manager for the Social Sciences, said: “Now in its fifth year, the Translation Challenge is a stellar example of a longstanding, effective and influential partnership between the Department of Language and Linguistics and TTC wetranslate, an award-winning local company.

“We are delighted to have been shortlisted.”

TTC wetranslate has been Essex’s partner in Translation Challenge since its inception in 2014.

Managing director, Levant Yildizgoren said: “Partnering with a major national institution such as the University of Essex has had a great impact on our business.

“It has become increasingly apparent to me that industry and academic institutions need each other’s help and support.”

The challenge is open to Essex students from the BA in Modern Languages and the MA in Translation, Interpreting and Subtitling.

Since 2014, more than 200 students have taken part in the challenge and TTC wetranslate has provided eight placements and 10 internships.

The winner will be announced in London on March 1, 2019.