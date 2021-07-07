TV star Ant Middleton praises Ipswich coffee shop

Published: 7:30 AM July 7, 2021

Former SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton has again praised Ipswich-based social enterprise Combat2Coffee.

The former Special Boat Service serviceman visited the company's "Coffee Cell" shop in Northgate Street last month to meet founder Nigel Seaman, posing for photographs outside the store.

Mr Seaman, a Royal Anglian veteran, set up the company in 2019 as a way to raise money for Combat Stress and provide armed forces personnel a means to talk about their mental health.

It also helps retrain prisoners to become baristas to help boost employment possibilities.

In a post on Instagram, Mr Middleton said he is "extremely proud" to support Mr Seaman and his vision, and described his team as "amazing".

The post has so far received more than 10,000 likes.

In his own social media post, Mr Seaman said he is "honoured" to have the support of the now best-selling author and thanked him for helping spread Combat2Coffee's message.