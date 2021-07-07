TV star Ant Middleton praises Ipswich coffee shop
- Credit: PA
Former SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton has again praised Ipswich-based social enterprise Combat2Coffee.
The former Special Boat Service serviceman visited the company's "Coffee Cell" shop in Northgate Street last month to meet founder Nigel Seaman, posing for photographs outside the store.
Mr Seaman, a Royal Anglian veteran, set up the company in 2019 as a way to raise money for Combat Stress and provide armed forces personnel a means to talk about their mental health.
It also helps retrain prisoners to become baristas to help boost employment possibilities.
In a post on Instagram, Mr Middleton said he is "extremely proud" to support Mr Seaman and his vision, and described his team as "amazing".
You may also want to watch:
The post has so far received more than 10,000 likes.
In his own social media post, Mr Seaman said he is "honoured" to have the support of the now best-selling author and thanked him for helping spread Combat2Coffee's message.
Most Read
- 1 'It’s totally out of character' - Ipswich School gardener reported missing
- 2 Ambulance worker jailed for 11 years over vile child sex abuse images
- 3 Woman injured on Ipswich Waterfront
- 4 Beloved Ipswich shopkeeper remembered through incredible tattoo
- 5 Bottomless batter: Town pub reopens with all you can eat Yorkshires
- 6 Drug dealer who hid 12 bags of cannabis in underwear given community order
- 7 A12 underpass at Capel St Mary flooded
- 8 Man travelled from Ipswich to take knife to Norwich party
- 9 Meet the apprentice hoping to stay at Ipswich Borough Council
- 10 'Freak accident' puts Ipswich basketball star's future in doubt