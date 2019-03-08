E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Jobs blow for Ipswich Mothercare as all stores earmarked for closure

PUBLISHED: 08:41 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 06 November 2019

Mothercare at the Copdock Mill Interchange, Ipswich - one of 79 remaining stores facing closure Picture: GOOGLE

Mothercare at the Copdock Mill Interchange, Ipswich - one of 79 remaining stores facing closure Picture: GOOGLE

GOOGLE

Around 16 staff at Ipswich Mothercare face an uncertain future as administrators called in by the troubled retailer said it announced the phased closure of all 79 of its remaining shops, putting 2,500 jobs at risk.

Mothercare has called in the administrators Picture: PA/PA WIREMothercare has called in the administrators Picture: PA/PA WIRE

The Copdock Mothercare survived a massive cull undertaken last year by the baby goods chain to try to save the UK arm of the business - which resulted in the loss of 58 outlets. It follows losses of £36.3m across the UK operation.

However, the international Mothercare brand, which operates 1000 stores across 40 territories, continues to be successful, and the company said it was still holding discussions "to ensure that the group has an ongoing retail presence in the UK".

Zelf Hussain, of administrator PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), said the decision had been taken "with real regret". "Our focus will be to help employees and keep the stores trading for as long as possible. This is a sad moment for a well-known high street name."

In May 2018, Mothercare began a root and branch review of the group and its UK operations, including a number of discussions with potential partners.

"Through this process, it has become clear that the UK retail operations of the group, which today includes 79 stores, are not capable of returning to a level of structural profitability and returns that are sustainable," it said.

You may also want to watch:

The group is understood to be looking at options which could include finding a partner to keep the Mothercare brand alive online, or a supermarket that has space to sell Mothercare-branded products.

Mothercare said it had raised £3.2m from a group of existing investors, including its biggest shareholder - sheep farmer and investment banker Richard Griffiths.

Mothercare chairman Clive Whiley said without taking the action it had, the existence of the wider group would be threatened. "Despite the changes implemented over the last 18 months contributing to a significant reduction in net debt over the same period, Mothercare UK continues to consume cash on an unsustainable basis," he said.

British high streets were facing "a near existential problem" with high rates and rents and customers deciding to shop online, he added.

"It is with deep regret and sadness that we have been unable to avoid the administration of Mothercare UK and Mothercare Business Services, and we fully understand the significant impact on those UK colleagues and business partners who are affected.

"However, the board concluded that the administration processes serve the wider interests of ensuring a sustainable future for the company, including the wider group's global colleagues, its pension fund, lenders and other stakeholders."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

New mum scared to cross ‘danger road’ to get to the park for her baby

Sophie Davies and Josh Hicks with their son Samuel Earl Davies-Hicks near the fast traffic on Park Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which Ipswich schools will be in our first class photo supplement?

The Ipswich Star First Class Supplement will be in paper tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5 - Find out which schools are taking part below Picture: RUTH LEACH

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Lorry breaks down on busy A14 slip road

The scene on the A14 slip road at Wherstead Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Man caught drink driving at four-and-a-half limit avoids jail

Jon Bullimore shields his face after leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Jobs blow for Ipswich Mothercare as all stores earmarked for closure

Mothercare at the Copdock Mill Interchange, Ipswich - one of 79 remaining stores facing closure Picture: GOOGLE

Open prison Hollesley Bay has 14 absconders in two years, figures show

Hollesley Bay has seen 14 inmates abscond in the last two years, according to government figures Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 fully re-opened after three car collision

There are delays on the A14 this evening following a collision Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists