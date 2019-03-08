E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

What's happening to the former Anytime Fitness?

PUBLISHED: 08:00 14 September 2019

Ipswich Waterfront 24-hour gym Anytime Fitness closed on Saturday August 31, 2019 Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich Waterfront 24-hour gym Anytime Fitness closed on Saturday August 31, 2019 Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

A popular Ipswich Waterfront gym, which closed suddenly last month, is now on the market.

Anytime Fitness at Ipswich Waterfront has now closed. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDAnytime Fitness at Ipswich Waterfront has now closed. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Anytime Fitness, at 6 Regatta Quay, and overlooking the marina, closed on August 31, blaming an increasingly crowded market.

The 24-hour-a-day gym was launched by husband and wife team Chris and Deborah Hayden in 2015 and it was the first of its kind to open in the town.

In recent years there has been increased competition in fitness.

You may also want to watch:

The gym was located in a former warehouse building in a prime position on the quayside, close to bars and restaurants and next to the Winerack 150 apartment building.

Now commercial agents Savills are bringing this "prime location" to the market, and say the character building could suit a variety of alternative uses, and not just a gym.

Chris Moody of Savills said: "For many years the Waterfront has been viewed as a new and emerging market but is now firmly established as both the residential location of choice, and as a leisure 'destination' with bars, restaurants and retail."

The property is planned mainly in clear space, offers 6,300 sq ft of floor space and has vehicle access for loading and unloading.

It was available on a new lease with a rent of £95,000pa.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Everything you need to know about Ipswich Heritage Open Days as Broomhill Pool opens gates for weekend

The Willis building roof garden will be open to the public and serving refreshments Picture: PAUL GEATER

'It made me feel sick' - Bosch factory worker sacked after 47 years

Roger Sparkes was sacked from Bosch after 47 years and is claiming he was let go unfairly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First pictures show the extent of chicken spill which closed A14 for hours

The clean up operation is continuing on the road Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Ipswich man had 800 indecent images of children, court hears

An Ipswich man who downloaded nearly 800 indecent images and movies of children has been given a suspended prison sentence. Picture: ARCHANT

Why was a stealth bomber flying low over Ipswich?

The B-2 stealth bomber was seen over the skies of Ipswich Picture: SENIOR AIRMAN THOMAS BARLEY/USAF

Ipswich police station to close as officers prepare to move to fire station

Suffolk Police is set to move into the Princes Street Fire Station in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Orwell Bridge set for TWO WEEKS of closures

The Orwell Bridge is set to close overnight for two weeks as Highways England and Graham Construction carry out works Picture: PETER CUTTS

US stealth bombers seen flying low over Ipswich

A United States Air Force B2 was seen flying low over Ipswich Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Why was a stealth bomber flying low over Ipswich?

The B-2 stealth bomber was seen over the skies of Ipswich Picture: SENIOR AIRMAN THOMAS BARLEY/USAF

Parent ‘confronted by man with knife’ outside Ipswich primary school

A man is said to have confronted a parent with a knife outside Ravenswood Community Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Why Ipswich and Suffolk ponds need months of rain

Joe Underwood, wildlife education ranger for Ipswich Borough Council, at the newly cleaned pond at Stone Lodge Lane Park. Picture: Neil Didsbury

What’s happening to the former Anytime Fitness?

Ipswich Waterfront 24-hour gym Anytime Fitness closed on Saturday August 31, 2019 Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Why I’ve never tasted alcohol - and never will

Andrew Papworth has never touched a drop of alcohol. Picture: Cathal McNaughton/PA Wire

Thousands of walkers and cyclists aiming to raise £150k for churches

Charlie Haylock and Jo Burge, in the Rolls Royce, at the launch of Suffolk Churches Ride and Stride at Holbrook Picture: RACHEL SLOANE

Seven first-teamers will sit in the stands today, but Lambert insists picking his team is ‘easy’

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert and his coaching staff Jim Henry, Matt Gill and Stuart Taylor. Picture: Ross Halls
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists