What's happening to the former Anytime Fitness?

Ipswich Waterfront 24-hour gym Anytime Fitness closed on Saturday August 31, 2019

A popular Ipswich Waterfront gym, which closed suddenly last month, is now on the market.

Anytime Fitness, at 6 Regatta Quay, and overlooking the marina, closed on August 31, blaming an increasingly crowded market.

The 24-hour-a-day gym was launched by husband and wife team Chris and Deborah Hayden in 2015 and it was the first of its kind to open in the town.

In recent years there has been increased competition in fitness.

The gym was located in a former warehouse building in a prime position on the quayside, close to bars and restaurants and next to the Winerack 150 apartment building.

Now commercial agents Savills are bringing this "prime location" to the market, and say the character building could suit a variety of alternative uses, and not just a gym.

Chris Moody of Savills said: "For many years the Waterfront has been viewed as a new and emerging market but is now firmly established as both the residential location of choice, and as a leisure 'destination' with bars, restaurants and retail."

The property is planned mainly in clear space, offers 6,300 sq ft of floor space and has vehicle access for loading and unloading.

It was available on a new lease with a rent of £95,000pa.