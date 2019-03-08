24-hour gym to close amid increased competition

Ipswich Waterfront 24-hour gym Anytime Fitness is closing on Saturday August 31, 2019 Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

An Ipswich town centre gym is to close blaming an increasingly crowded market.

Anytime Fitness was launched by husband and wife Chris and Deborah Hayden in 2015. Anytime Fitness is a national and international franchise of 24-hour gyms.

It is housed in a former warehouse building in Regatta Quay next to the Winerack apartment building at the Waterfront.

Mr Hayden said: "It is very disappointing obviously for a family business but there are a lot of gyms in Ipswich now. It is a very competitive market.

"We have come to the end of our five year franchise and it is a simple business decision. We have told the members and our suppliers and we are doing everything properly and are closing on Saturday.

"My wife died two years after we opened the gym. It was really her business. It is a franchise and I have chosen not to renew.

"My children are not interested in it.

"When we came here we were the first 24 hour gym in Ipswich. There are two others now and they are big multiple businesses."

One gym user said: "I think it is very disappointing but I understand the reasons for it.

"I have been a member since last summer and I really like it here.

"They have sorted us out with discounts for other gyms, which is good."

Mr Hayden did not know what would happen to the building after the gym closed: "It is a prime site. I am sure it won't be empty long."