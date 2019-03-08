E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

24-hour gym to close amid increased competition

PUBLISHED: 15:07 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 27 August 2019

Ipswich Waterfront 24-hour gym Anytime Fitness is closing on Saturday August 31, 2019 Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich Waterfront 24-hour gym Anytime Fitness is closing on Saturday August 31, 2019 Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

An Ipswich town centre gym is to close blaming an increasingly crowded market.

Ipswich Waterfront 24-hour gym Anytime Fitness is closing on Saturday August 31, 2019 Picture: DAVID VINCENTIpswich Waterfront 24-hour gym Anytime Fitness is closing on Saturday August 31, 2019 Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Anytime Fitness was launched by husband and wife Chris and Deborah Hayden in 2015. Anytime Fitness is a national and international franchise of 24-hour gyms.

It is housed in a former warehouse building in Regatta Quay next to the Winerack apartment building at the Waterfront.

Mr Hayden said: "It is very disappointing obviously for a family business but there are a lot of gyms in Ipswich now. It is a very competitive market.

"We have come to the end of our five year franchise and it is a simple business decision. We have told the members and our suppliers and we are doing everything properly and are closing on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

"My wife died two years after we opened the gym. It was really her business. It is a franchise and I have chosen not to renew.

"My children are not interested in it.

"When we came here we were the first 24 hour gym in Ipswich. There are two others now and they are big multiple businesses."

One gym user said: "I think it is very disappointing but I understand the reasons for it.

"I have been a member since last summer and I really like it here.

"They have sorted us out with discounts for other gyms, which is good."

Mr Hayden did not know what would happen to the building after the gym closed: "It is a prime site. I am sure it won't be empty long."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Live Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Video 'What a moment!' Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Ed Sheeran's 'A-team' take on Norwich fans The Darkness

Ed Sheeran's A-Team have taken on The Darkness - but who won the local derby? Picture: Zakary Walters

Ed Sheeran's economic boost for Ipswich as fans stay on for short breaks

The Ed Sheeran exhibition was proving popular with visitors to Christchurch Mansion. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ed Sheeran wins in war with ticket touts

Ed Sheeran's second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Beachgoers enjoy another hot day – but thunderstorms could hit later

People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to soak up the sun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive disruption after person hit by train in Essex

Trains running through Ipswich will not travel beyond Colchester after someone was hit by a train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

24-hour gym to close amid increased competition

Ipswich Waterfront 24-hour gym Anytime Fitness is closing on Saturday August 31, 2019 Picture: DAVID VINCENT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists