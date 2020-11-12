Shop Local: Coffee shops change with the times to offer takeaway fare for lockdown customers

From left, Elliott Drewell from Eden’s Bakery and Scott Russell from Paddy & Scott’s Picture: PADDY & SCOTT'S Paddy & Scott’s

Independent coffee shops in Ipswich are full of beans after launching new products and services during lockdown.

From left, sisters Beth Cook and Hannah Huntly outside Applaud Coffee in St Peter's Street, Ipswich Picture: ADRIANNA KECZMERSKA From left, sisters Beth Cook and Hannah Huntly outside Applaud Coffee in St Peter's Street, Ipswich Picture: ADRIANNA KECZMERSKA

Two sisters who run coffee shops in Ipswich have kept one of them open during lockdown while the other is temporarily shut. Applaud Coffee — launched seven years ago in St Peter’s Street — is remaining open to serve takeaway food and drinks.

Meanwhile Suffolk coffee maker Paddy & Scott’s has joined forces with Eden’s Bakery to launch a new takeaway service from Paddy & Scott’s flagship coffee shop on Ipswich’s waterfront.

Sisters Hannah Huntly and Beth Cook — owners of Applaud Coffee — only recently opened a second coffee shop in Crown Street but had to temporarily close it during lockdown.

They have reduced our opening hours in their flagship shop, but continue to open at 8.30am as the sisters believe there will still be some office workers in the town centre.

Snacks sold at Applaud Coffee in St Peter's Street, Ipswich Picture: ADRIANNA KECZMERSKA Snacks sold at Applaud Coffee in St Peter's Street, Ipswich Picture: ADRIANNA KECZMERSKA

“We will be closing at 1pm each day, Monday to Saturday. We will of course see how things go and if the number of customers exceeds our expectations, and there is a demand, then we will extend our opening time and our food offering.

“With the uncertainty, we must take a cautious approach as we cannot afford to have waste.

“Some of the other shops in St Peter’s Street will be open for ‘Click & Collect’ so we hope that shoppers will also treat themselves to a coffee and cake.

“We will, of course, make sure we are well stocked up with bags of coffee beans, as some of our regular customers may be more reliant on their home brew during the lockdown.”

From left, Madi Drane and Elliott Drewell from Eden’s Bakery and Scott Russell from Paddy & Scott’s Picture: PADDY & SCOTT'S From left, Madi Drane and Elliott Drewell from Eden’s Bakery and Scott Russell from Paddy & Scott’s Picture: PADDY & SCOTT'S

The sisters plan to re-open their Crown Street premises as soon as the lockdown is over.

“We only re-opened our coffee shop at Crown House, Crown Street just over three weeks ago and after seeing trade gradually build up it has sadly closed again for November,” said Beth.

Meanwhile Paddy & Scott’s and Eden’s Bakery have teamed up to offer a new take out service to deliver brunch, lunch, bread, cakes, pastries and hot drinks.

Applaud Coffee in St Peter's Street, Ipswich, will be staying open for takeaway food and coffees Picture: ADRIANNA KECZMERSKA Applaud Coffee in St Peter's Street, Ipswich, will be staying open for takeaway food and coffees Picture: ADRIANNA KECZMERSKA

“Takeaway is where it’s at during lockdowns and we want to deliver the best service and most delicious cakes and coffees to our customers over the next month,” said Paddy & Scott’s founder Scott Russell.

“We tasted Eden’s Bakery produce and just had to work with them. Before this year, the best croissant and pain au chocolat I’ve ever tasted were when in France, but Eden’s are better and are proudly handmade and baked on site in Ipswich.”

Eden’s Bakery was launched by Madi Drane and Elliott Drewell in April during the first lockdown and has quickly developed a huge local following for its artisan croissants, brownies and bread.

The partnership provides a platform for both businesses to build a food and drink offer.

“Our entire approach is underpinned by a commitment to fuel the ambition of partners, customers and employees so this partnership with Eden’s Bakery is one way we can do that during this second lockdown. Plus, it gives local customers a treat during this difficult time,” said Mr Russell.

“Our love and passion for all things bread and baking is at the heart of Eden’s Bakery, which is why we’re so excited to be partnering with Paddy & Scott’s to create a bakery-inspired menu for the foodies of Ipswich,” said Mr Drewell, co-founder of Eden’s Bakery.

“We’re so proud of how far we’ve come in such a short space of time, and we could never have dreamed that we’d be lucky enough to be working with the terrific team at Paddy & Scott’s.”

The service will be available from Monday to Friday from 8am on Neptune Marina in Ipswich, or via Deliver.