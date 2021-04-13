Town coffee shop makes use of courtyard garden as lockdown lifted
- Credit: Emma Kindred
Ipswich coffee shop owners are providing blankets against the 9C spring chill as they serve drinks in their courtyard garden after reopening from lockdown.
Co-owning sisters Beth Tchie - who got hitched during lockdown - and Hannah Huntly took the opportunity to give their Applaud Coffee Shop in the town’s St Peter’s Street a facelift after the enforced coronavirus closure of hospitality businesses.
The sun has been shining on the first day since lockdown was lifted on the hospitality industry — but tight restrictions remain in place.
Now the sisters are hoping that the tills will be ringing once again at the award-winning café following its April 12 reopening. The business also has a second shop in Crown House in Crown Street, Ipswich.
The St Peter’s Street site will be providing takeaways and serving up food and drinks in its courtyard garden.
You may also want to watch:
Just before the opening, supervisor Hannah Harper said: “We can’t wait to be open again and to see the friendly faces of our customers. Our coffee shop has been given a bright new look.
“I’m sure the garden will be well used even if the weather may be a bit cold on Monday — we provide blankets.”
Most Read
- 1 Long queues at Primark from 7am in Ipswich as lockdown eases
- 2 Huge queues at Ipswich Debenhams as shoppers flock to closing down sale
- 3 Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following A14 crash
- 4 Butchers warn a leg of lamb could rocket to £50
- 5 A14 closed after serious crash between van and car
- 6 Fresh homes plan approved for Ipswich Waterfront
- 7 Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge
- 8 New barrier set to replace planters in Ipswich after drivers ignore closure
- 9 Air ambulance called after unconscious woman found in park
- 10 Giant Noah's Ark stuck on Ipswich Waterfront
Hannah Huntly was a commercial illustrator before starting the coffee shop and will be exhibiting some of her work at the shop from April 12 to June 11.
Hannah said: “With both our sites closed for lockdown I have used the extra time to return to my sketch books and creating art work. My exhibition will be bright and playful and much of my work is inspired by the good food coffee and cakes we serve here at Applaud. One piece of my work is ‘Cinnamon rolls on a Saturday morning'."