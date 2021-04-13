Published: 12:13 PM April 13, 2021 Updated: 12:38 PM April 13, 2021

Ipswich coffee shop owners are providing blankets against the 9C spring chill as they serve drinks in their courtyard garden after reopening from lockdown.

Co-owning sisters Beth Tchie - who got hitched during lockdown - and Hannah Huntly took the opportunity to give their Applaud Coffee Shop in the town’s St Peter’s Street a facelift after the enforced coronavirus closure of hospitality businesses.

Sisters Hannah Huntly and Beth Tchie preparing for the reopening of Applaud Coffee - Credit: ADRIANNA KECZMERSKA

The sun has been shining on the first day since lockdown was lifted on the hospitality industry — but tight restrictions remain in place.

Now the sisters are hoping that the tills will be ringing once again at the award-winning café following its April 12 reopening. The business also has a second shop in Crown House in Crown Street, Ipswich.

The St Peter’s Street site will be providing takeaways and serving up food and drinks in its courtyard garden.

Just before the opening, supervisor Hannah Harper said: “We can’t wait to be open again and to see the friendly faces of our customers. Our coffee shop has been given a bright new look.

“I’m sure the garden will be well used even if the weather may be a bit cold on Monday — we provide blankets.”

Hannah Huntly was a commercial illustrator before starting the coffee shop and will be exhibiting some of her work at the shop from April 12 to June 11.

Hannah said: “With both our sites closed for lockdown I have used the extra time to return to my sketch books and creating art work. My exhibition will be bright and playful and much of my work is inspired by the good food coffee and cakes we serve here at Applaud. One piece of my work is ‘Cinnamon rolls on a Saturday morning'."