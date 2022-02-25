Applaud in Ipswich shortlisted for prestigious UK Coffee award

A coffee shop in St Peter's Street, Ipswich, has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Applaud is on the shortlist for a UK Coffee Award at the London Coffee Festival, a four-day event held at the Truman Brewery in Brick Lane.

They will be competing for the "Most Notable New Cafe" award with coffee shops from all over the country, including Edinburgh, Bournemouth, Brighton, and Cardiff.

Applaud was started and is managed by sisters Hanner Huntly and Beth Tchie.

Ms Tchie said: “We are so happy to be recognised and shortlisted for this prestigious award.

"We have such a passionate and hard-working team and our vision is to create the best coffee shop experience, so as a team we are really excited about this nomination and would love for the people of Ipswich to get behind us and vote for Applaud Coffee!"

She added, “if we were to win the award it would really put Ipswich on the map!”

Applaud's coffee supplier, Butterworths and Son of Bury St Edmunds, has also been shortlisted for the "Best All-Round Speciality Coffee Roaster".

You can vote in the UK Coffee Awards at londoncoffeefestival.com/UK-Coffee-Awards.