Applaud in Ipswich shortlisted for prestigious UK Coffee award
- Credit: Adrianna Keczmerska
A coffee shop in St Peter's Street, Ipswich, has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.
Applaud is on the shortlist for a UK Coffee Award at the London Coffee Festival, a four-day event held at the Truman Brewery in Brick Lane.
They will be competing for the "Most Notable New Cafe" award with coffee shops from all over the country, including Edinburgh, Bournemouth, Brighton, and Cardiff.
Applaud was started and is managed by sisters Hanner Huntly and Beth Tchie.
Ms Tchie said: “We are so happy to be recognised and shortlisted for this prestigious award.
"We have such a passionate and hard-working team and our vision is to create the best coffee shop experience, so as a team we are really excited about this nomination and would love for the people of Ipswich to get behind us and vote for Applaud Coffee!"
She added, “if we were to win the award it would really put Ipswich on the map!”
Most Read
- 1 Electricity to be turned off after Ipswich bungalow blaze
- 2 Man arrested on suspicion of arson and endangering life after house fire
- 3 Drug dealer jailed for four years for offences in Ipswich
- 4 Two treated for smoke inhalation after blaze at Ipswich chip shop
- 5 Disused gym in Ipswich set to go under the hammer
- 6 Former Suffolk teacher is serving up sensational afternoon teas
- 7 Business expands baby and child swim school into Suffolk
- 8 Suffolk Strangler case to be re-examined in TV show
- 9 Girl, 11, out of hospital after Burlington Road crash
- 10 Will Suffolk see snow as wintery showers forecast?
Applaud's coffee supplier, Butterworths and Son of Bury St Edmunds, has also been shortlisted for the "Best All-Round Speciality Coffee Roaster".
You can vote in the UK Coffee Awards at londoncoffeefestival.com/UK-Coffee-Awards.