Arbor House applies for permanent beer garden extension

The Arbor House pub in Ipswich has submitted an application to make its beer garden extension permanent, replacing a small staff car park.

The High Street public house began using the car parking area for additional pub seating as lockdown restrictions eased in April 2021, as it provided room for around 35 extra people.

The pub, which dates back to the Victorian era, has now applied for a permanent change of use for this area, with long-term plans detailed in documents submitted to Ipswich Borough Council.

As stated in the design and access statement: "The long-term vision for the entire garden area at The Arbor House is to embrace its namesake and build a well planted and diversely planted garden area to be enjoyed by our customers.

"The garden has already significantly improved the appearance of the area and the public house as a whole, and its reception from our customers has been wholly positive."

The previous use as a car park was described as "redundant", as only a handful of staff were able to use the space.