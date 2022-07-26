Ipswich waffle shop opens arcade with 16,000 games

Leva Wright of Waffles and More in Ipswich with her new retro arcade games - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A waffle shop in Ipswich has opened its new in-store retro arcade, where you are able to get a taste of the 80s.

Waffle & More in Carr Street, Ipswich, has added 16 original retro machines, each with 1,000 games on.

Classics such as Pacman, Space Invaders and Super Mario are just some of the 16,000 games available to play.

They have done this in the hope that it drives more people towards that end of the high street, and to get some more value for money for families.

Waffle & More owners, Alan and Leva Wright, said: "I wanted to put a little extra into the shop and a bit of brand awareness and hopefully get some customers in.

Leva Wright of Waffles and More in Ipswich with her new retro arcade games - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"It will give the kids a couple of hours to get to grips with some retro games that we used to have in the 80s."

There are currently 16 stand-up machines in the shop, but they have the capacity to expand with space upstairs should the arcade prove to be successful.

Mr Wright said: "We have been doing parties, but they weren't taking off as we would have liked, but since we advertised this we have had a few bookings already.

"We are also doing private bookings so people can get the whole room to themselves and if it is a birthday party then they can play some games and then get a table in the restaurant afterwards."

Leva Wright of Waffles and More in Ipswich with her new retro arcade games - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The shop is charging just £6.99 for two hours of play, with all the machines being free play.

Mr Wright said: "We are very family orientated, and try and get the families in and we appreciate the cost of living and things.

"We will also offer different deals including drinks and games and food and games, such as milkshake and game for £9.99."

The store has had its Harlow branch do the same thing for the past week, with it proving to be successful and being used every day since it opened.

Mr Wright said: "I am sure people of Ipswich will be into this because the price is good, and the kids are able to go and play, and the adults are able to sit and have a coffee or something."