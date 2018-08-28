Find out how much your Suffolk home has gone up or down in value in the last year

Ipswich Aerial. Picture: Ed Taylor r_e_d_r_o_c_k_e_t Archant

The latest housing market figures for our county show house price rises in every Suffolk borough - but the result still vary wildly depending where you live.

Between November 2017 and November 2018, in Suffolk Coastal area, which includes Felixstowe, Southwold and Aldeburgh, house prices went up 3.4% to an average price of £295,294.

But Babergh saw a more miserly rise of just 0.1%. In Mid Suffolk, prices rose by 2.4%.

When it comes to flats, however, the prices dropped by between 2.8% in Babergh to 0.3% in Mid Suffolk.

The biggest property winners were those people owning terrace houses in Suffolk coastal, as they rose by 3.8%.

Many potential first-time buyers are waiting to see how Brexit plays out before committing themselves to the property ladder and expect to see house prices drop, according to a new survey.

Financial services provider OneFamily’s study says that 55% of first time buyers who have a deposit ready to use are waiting until after 29 March because they expect prices to fall. They say that equates to around 136,000 potential homeowners, which could ensure that the market remains quiet for the first few months of 2019.