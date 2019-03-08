Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant. Archant

Ipswich high street has been dealt another blow as retail giant Argos revealed it will be closing its town centre store.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant. Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

The shop, in Carr Street, will shut down in the coming months.

While the move places jobs at risk the firm says it is working to secure the future of as many staff as it can.

MORE: Former Suffolk Army captain brings particular set of skills to world of retail

An Argos spokesperson said: "Our Ipswich Carr Street store will be closing later this year.

"We are working to redeploy as many colleagues as possible."

Argos would not give a reason for the closure, however it is likely due to the drop in trade and footfall hitting many high street stores.

Last month was the worst May on record for British high streets - with BDO's High Street Sales Tracker (HSST) measuring a 3.3% drop in sales.

The drop followed on from four months of poor results for retailers across the UK.

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich town centre was hit with a wave of store closures during the tough month of trading - with four stores announcing plans to shut down.

Riley & Riley Jewellers in Buttermarket, Trespass in Westgate Street, Ohh Deer in Thoroughfare and Cotswold Outdoors in Tavern Street all announced they would likewise be closing down.

As it stands Ohh Deer is the only store to have cleared out, with the others still in the process of exiting the town.

Argos was taken over by Sainsbury's in 2016 in a deal worth £1.4bn.

The company has not yet commented on whether some staff could be transferred to Argos outlets within Sainsbury's stores, such as the branch in Warren Heath.

In other locations Argos stores have been integrated into the supermarket's superstores and staff transferred.