Is Arlingtons restaurant up for sale?

Arlingtons has been listed for sale - but taking on this Ipswich institution could set you back £650,000.

The Museum Street building has been listed with Whybrow Property and Financial Services.

But while the estate agent said the property is not "actively being marketed", it is believed that Arlingtons remained closed throughout the pandemic, even as other venues began to welcome back customers.

The restaurant's website is a holding page and social media hasn't been updated since the first lockdown in March 2020.

The owner was approached for comment.

Its appearance on the Whybrow website offers two prices set at £650,000 to buy or £45,000 per year to rent.

The former museum and ballroom is a Grade II listed building dating back to 1846.

Arlingtons underwent a major six-figure revamp in 2018, when the building was sold to Peter and Alina Gwizdala.

Currently set up as a restaurant with a bar, private dining room and a retail area, the property guide details "potential for development" with its extensive basement and period features.