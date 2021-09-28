Is Arlingtons restaurant up for sale?
- Credit: Archant
Arlingtons has been listed for sale - but taking on this Ipswich institution could set you back £650,000.
The Museum Street building has been listed with Whybrow Property and Financial Services.
But while the estate agent said the property is not "actively being marketed", it is believed that Arlingtons remained closed throughout the pandemic, even as other venues began to welcome back customers.
The restaurant's website is a holding page and social media hasn't been updated since the first lockdown in March 2020.
The owner was approached for comment.
You may also want to watch:
Its appearance on the Whybrow website offers two prices set at £650,000 to buy or £45,000 per year to rent.
The former museum and ballroom is a Grade II listed building dating back to 1846.
Most Read
- 1 Police release CCTV after wallet stolen from Aldi store in Ipswich
- 2 Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich
- 3 Cinnabon chain coming to A14 service station
- 4 Drunk driver nearly caused head-on crash driving on wrong side of the road
- 5 Ipswich man led police on 55 mile chase at 120mph
- 6 First look at iconic venue The Baths ahead of Sound City Ipswich Festival
- 7 Before and after: How the Port of Felixstowe expanded over 35 years
- 8 'Outstanding' former Ipswich teachers leave £2million to charities in will
- 9 Ipswich man denies multiple rape offences as trial begins
- 10 Ipswich man appears in court over alleged claw hammer attack
Arlingtons underwent a major six-figure revamp in 2018, when the building was sold to Peter and Alina Gwizdala.
Currently set up as a restaurant with a bar, private dining room and a retail area, the property guide details "potential for development" with its extensive basement and period features.