Legendary Ipswich venue to stock recyclable coffee cups designed in town

PUBLISHED: 08:58 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:58 08 May 2019

Peter Gwizdala, director of Arlingtons, is delighted to stock the Frugal Cup. Photo: Arlingtons

Archant

Arlingtons of Ipswich is moving towards a more sustainable future by teaming up with a new recyclable coffee cup designed in the town.

The legendary venue, in Museum Street, will now be serving up its hot drinks in the Frugal Cup.

The new cups, made of 96% recycled materials, are designed by Ipswich's Frugalpac and consist of two elements that separate so both the paperboard and food grade liner can be easily recycled during the standard recycling process.

Peter Gwizdala, who completed a six-figure renovation of Arlingtons last year, said: "We are delighted to announce that we've started stocking the Frugal Cup as the only option currently on the market which is fully sustainable.

"This fits with our ethos to play a wider part in the reduction of coffee cup waste in the UK and we want to encourage our customers to recycle their coffee cups after use, supporting an environmentally sustainable economy."

