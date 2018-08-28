Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Works by Thomas Churchyard, Leonard Squirrell, Edward Lear and Donald Fraser McGill

PUBLISHED: 11:24 27 November 2018

Alton Mill by Ipswich artist Leonard Squirrell

Alton Mill by Ipswich artist Leonard Squirrell

Archant

The final pre-Christmas sale of fine art and antiques, at the Clarke & Simpson auction centre on Wednesday December 5, features an amazing Suffolk art collection.

Paintings by Ipswich artist Leonard SquirrellPaintings by Ipswich artist Leonard Squirrell

Included in this final sale of the year will be a unique and extensive collection of more than 200 pictures from the Estate of the Late David Heckels.

Mr Heckels was a well-known Ipswich solicitor who became an enthusiastic collector of art.

His truly eclectic taste is represented in this collection with traditional drawings and watercolours from the likes of Thomas Rowlandson, Edward Lear, Walter Sickert, and John Leech, through to 20th century works by Mary Potter, John Nash, Dame Laura Knight, Thomas Barclay Hennell, Margaret Mellis and many more.

Not surprisingly there is a strong Suffolk theme running through the collection with works by Thomas Churchyard, Leonard Russell Squirrell, Edwin Pococke, John Moore and George Frost – many depicting very local scenes.

Cartoon art by Donald McGill in Clarke & Simpson auctionCartoon art by Donald McGill in Clarke & Simpson auction

Rather poignantly in this year which commemorates the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War there are also numerous examples of First World War battle scenes, studies of soldiers and some of war-ravaged French towns.

There is humour too with caricatures by the likes of Bruce Bairnsfather and Donald Fraser McGill, who has become synonymous with the saucy postcard era.

As well as this superb collection of pictures there are another 500 odd lots in the sale from multiple vendors which will include ceramics, silver, jewellery, collectables and furniture.

The auction is on view Saturday December 1, 9am – 12noon,

A farm workers scene, by Thomas Barclay HennellA farm workers scene, by Thomas Barclay Hennell

Monday Deceber 3, from 2pm – 7pm, and Tuesday December 4 from 10am – 4pm, and also on the morning of the sale from 8.30am.

The auction starts at 10am, but for those unable to attend there will be online bidding via the-saleroom.com which has a link from www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Seven things you can feed ducks instead of bread

49 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Keep the ducks happy and healthy Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Ipswich Borough Council have asked visitors to Christchurch Park to stop feeding the ducks bread.

Ipswich Town legends back at theatre for Evening With show

56 minutes ago Michael Steward
Ipswich Town v Oxford, May 1986. Terry Butcher is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher, Bryan Hamilton and Matt Holland will be at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in January for a lively night of stories about the club.

‘If you run from police, make sure you’re faster’ - Officers’ quip after Ipswich drug arrest

11:08 Jake Foxford
The Ipswich police officers made it clear from their tweet that drug dealers should always make sure they can outrun the police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police in Ipswich have some tongue-in-cheek tips for drug dealers in the town - put the hours in at the gym or risk getting caught.

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

10:24 Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Books for Schools - As £20,000 giveaway gathers pace, reading is more vital than ever for children

07:30 Judy Rimmer
Hillside Primary School is busy collecting tokens for the Books For Schools Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our £20,000 big Books for Schools giveaway is gathering pace, with bonus tokens in your newspapers this week. So just how vital is it for schools to get their hands on new books?

‘Let it snow?’ No thanks! Suffolk business leader braces himself for Brexit and bad weather

07:30 Jessica Hill
Chairman of Breheny Civil Engineering, John Breheny Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After being badly affected by last winter’s ‘Beast from the East,’ the last thing that John Breheny, the chairman of the Breheny Group, wants to see this Christmas is snow.

Half-way there for work on new A14 linking East Anglia to midlands

17 minutes ago Paul Geater
The new bridge takes shape over the Great Ouse river. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The £1.5bn project that will transform journeys between East Anglia, the midlands and north of England reaches its half way point this week.

Drivers urged to take care as Met Office issues fog warning

06:57 Michael Steward
The Orwell Bridge disappearing into the fog Picture: MARK NUNN

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog this morning which could make conditions difficult for motorists during the rush hour.

Driver who jumped red lights at level crossing was ‘in a rush’, court told

05:30 Tom Potter
Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

An impatient driver has been handed six penalty points for jumping the red lights of a Suffolk level crossing as barriers began to descend.

Christmas Fair at Holywells Park

05:00 Mark Langford
Holywell Park Christmas Fayre

Holywells Park in Ipswich will be helping people get into the festive spirit with a Christmas Fair on Saturday December 8.

Show Job Lists

Most read

Driver who jumped red lights at level crossing was ‘in a rush’, court told

Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Cornhill fountains to be turned off until spring

You won't see the Cornhill fountains in action again until the spring. Picture: LYNNE MORTIMER

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

A rum and reggae festival is coming to a venue near you

Rum & Reggae Festival set to come to East Anglia in 2019 Picture: RUM AND REGGAE

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24