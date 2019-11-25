E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Video

Broomhill lido project takes big stp forward to 2021 opening

PUBLISHED: 18:01 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 25 November 2019

New architect's impression of the proposed Broomhill restoration (December 2017). Picture: KLH Architects

New architect's impression of the proposed Broomhill restoration (December 2017). Picture: KLH Architects

Archant

The £6.5m restoration project to bring Ipswich's Art Deco lido Broomhill Pool back to life has reached a major milestone.

Imression of the new Broomhill pool. Picture: KLH ArchitectsImression of the new Broomhill pool. Picture: KLH Architects

Operator Fusion Leisure has gone out to competitive tender with a shortlist of major building contractors.

Their bids are due to be submitted before Christmas, which would allow the project partners to consider those bids early in the New Year.

This could enable constructors to be on site by early spring 2020, with a view to a 2021 opening.

The project architect is Alan Wilkinson of KLH Architects, Ipswich.

New architect's impression of the proposed Broomhill restoration (December 2017). Picture: KLH ArchitectsNew architect's impression of the proposed Broomhill restoration (December 2017). Picture: KLH Architects

He said: "I am very excited about this. It is very important for Ipswich.

"It is a very complex job, and a listed building and important for that reason as well.

"On a project of this size it went out across Europe to invite interest.

"From those interested parties a shortlist was selected and asked to bid."

The lido was built in 1938 and has the last remaining 50 metre long open air pool in East Anglia.

Over the years it became run-down and was closed in 2003, but a campaign group - the Friends of Broomhill - was set up to try and get it re-opened.

At one time the town had open air pools at Broomhill and at Piper's Vale on the south east side of town.

Piper's Vale was demolished and Crown Pools in the centre of the town opened in 1984 by the borough council to provide modern facilities.

Now the project to re-build Broomhill has reached a vital stage.

Mr Williamson added: "We are aiming for contractors on site by March/April and to finish the project by spring the next year.

"It is a sensitive and important project.

It played an important part in many peoples' lives and I am looking forward to swimming there again.

"It was the pool I swam in, as a young teenager, in the late 60s and early 1970s and I can't wait to swim again.

"I used to get two buses from Felixstowe Road to get there. It is a fine building and facility for the town.

"It will be lovely to see it used again. I would love to swim on opening day."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most read

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn't even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Video 'Each and every biker did the little man proud' - Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

'Incidents like this don't often happen' - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Everything we know so far about Norwich Road brawl

Norwich Road was closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Thieves steal bank cards from woman in her 80s at Martlesham Tesco

The distraction theft saw a woman in her 80s have her bank cards stolen from her car at Martlesham Tesco Extra, in Anson Road, on Novmeber 13 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Everything we know so far about Norwich Road brawl

Norwich Road was closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Time is precious’ – ‘Selfless’ mum Ria’s harrowing battle with brain tumour aged just 29

Maria and Chris Collins with their two children Lucas and Katie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two charged and six bailed after Norwich Road mass brawl

Two people have been charged and six released on bail following the Norwich Road brawl Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

BBC documentary celebrates life and career of Ipswich star Elena Baltacha

Elena poses for the camera at the National Tennis Centre on November 29, 2010 in Roehampton. Picture: JULIAN FINNEY

WATCH: Labour campaign chief visits Sandy Martin in 2019 General Election campaign

Andrew Gwynne with Greenscape Energy Director Nigel Watson and Sandy Martin PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists