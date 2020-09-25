E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Cruise line’s major new Ipswich building unveiled

PUBLISHED: 11:48 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 25 September 2020

Fred Olsen's new headquarters on Whitehouse Road, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID LAM

DAVID LAM

The first phase of construction has finished on Suffolk-based cruise line Fred. Olsen’s new Ipswich headquarters, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Development of the firm’s new 18,000sq ft offices in Whitehouse Road has been completed by Artisan Developments.

The new three-storey site is adjacent to the company’s existing offices and will more than double the amount of space available to Fred. Olsen at the site, as well as offer a basement car park and further external parking.

Fred. Olsen cruises to set sail again before Easter

The next step in the two-stage project is the refurbishment of the cruise line’s old offices, once staff have moved into the new offices in the middle of 2021.

Michael Eyres, Artisan’s managing director, said: “Clearly the lockdown restrictions presented us with many challenges, particularly to ensure the safety of our staff onsite, but also the supply of raw materials.

“Maintaining social distancing amongst our teams was paramount, but I’m delighted that we have, nevertheless, been able to complete the building with minimal delays.”

The completion of both stages of the project will allow Fred. Olsen to rationalise their operations across Ipswich into one location.

Cruise line's major new Ipswich building unveiled

