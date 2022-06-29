Delicious food and drink as artisan market returns to Ipswich Cornhill

The market will include over 20 stalls offering a variety of tastes and smells - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

There is set to be a foodie buzz in Ipswich town centre this weekend as an artisan and producers' market returns to the Cornhill.

The popular market is expected to attract lots of people into the town centre on July 3, with over 20 stalls offering a variety of tastes and smells.

Justine Paul, owner of Suffolk Market Events, said: "It's going to be a great weekend in Ipswich. We love bringing our artisan market to the Cornhill and, at this time of year, the Cornhill will be full of people eating and drinking from the wonder array of street food and local produce that we will have on show.

Stalls will include Indian street food, homemade bread and local ale, amongst others - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

"Perhaps this would be a good place to stock up on a picnic before heading to Christchurch.

"Plus we hope to see lots of families enjoying the Big Hoot too!"

The market will run from 10am to 3pm.












