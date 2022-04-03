Markets will help tempt 'anxious' shoppers back into Ipswich, boss says

The first Artisan Market of the year arrived at Ipswich Cornhill this Sunday, with over twenty-five stalls selling a range of Suffolk delicacies. - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

Markets will play an important role in tempting "anxious" shoppers back into Ipswich, a town centre boss has said.

People flocked into Ipswich town centre this weekend, as the first Ipswich Artisan & Producers Market pitched up on the Cornhill on Sunday.

Twenty-five stalls selling Suffolk delicacies turned out under clear skies. It is the first of many artisan markets planned this year.

Ipswich Central chief executive Sophie Alexander-Parker said events like it are key in reassuring shoppers as they tentatively return to the town centre.

Sophie Alexander-Parker Suffolk 100 - Credit: Cherry Beesley/Simply C Photography

“This market is a great opportunity to showcase local produce, but equally, having an activity or an event helps to bring back those who might be feeling a bit anxious,” she said.

“It’s great to have these sorts of events back to help with the impact of Covid, and to show that the town centre is a safe place to be.

“There’s certainly a good atmosphere.”

Events such as these will play a key role in drawing shoppers back to the town centre, says Ipswich Central CEO Sophie Alexander-Parker. - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

The stalls offered a wide range of goods, with everything from street food, bakes goods, cheese, olives, oils and gin. - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

Among those in attendance on Sunday was the Cheese & Pie Man, Mad Mike with his signature chilli jam, and Gemma Doodle Donuts with her range of vegan sweet treats.

Ms Alexander-Parker said there is a lot to be excited about in Ipswich this summer.

“There some bigger events planned over the next few months," she said. "We’ve got the Queen’s Jubilee, with a number of events for that yet to be announced.

“Then there’s the Big Hoot art trail, which we know brings a lot of interest – from families on a day out to groups of friends out in the town at the weekend for a few drinks and meal in a restaurant.”

The artisan and producer markets have been arranged by Suffolk Market Events in partnership with Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich Central.

Justine Paul, owner of Suffolk Market Events - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Justine Paul, owner of Suffolk Market Events, said: “It’s so important to maintain Ipswich as a fun and vibrant town, and these markets will create a great atmosphere on the Cornhill – hopefully as part of the growing excitement of the rejuvenation of the centre of Ipswich.”

The market follows the town’s Welcome Back weekend in March.