Markets will help tempt 'anxious' shoppers back into Ipswich, boss says

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 4:00 PM April 3, 2022
The first Artisan Market of the year arrived at Ipswich Cornhill this Sunday

The first Artisan Market of the year arrived at Ipswich Cornhill this Sunday, with over twenty-five stalls selling a range of Suffolk delicacies.

Markets will play an important role in tempting "anxious" shoppers back into Ipswich, a town centre boss has said.  

People flocked into Ipswich town centre this weekend, as the first Ipswich Artisan & Producers Market pitched up on the Cornhill on Sunday. 

Twenty-five stalls selling Suffolk delicacies turned out under clear skies. It is the first of many artisan markets planned this year. 

Ipswich Central chief executive Sophie Alexander-Parker said events like it are key in reassuring shoppers as they tentatively return to the town centre. 

Sophie Alexander-Parker Suffolk 100

Sophie Alexander-Parker Suffolk 100

“This market is a great opportunity to showcase local produce, but equally, having an activity or an event helps to bring back those who might be feeling a bit anxious,” she said. 

“It’s great to have these sorts of events back to help with the impact of Covid, and to show that the town centre is a safe place to be. 

“There’s certainly a good atmosphere.” 

Events such as these will play a key role in drawing shoppers back to the town centre

Events such as these will play a key role in drawing shoppers back to the town centre

The stalls offered a wide range of goods, with everything from street food, bakes goods, cheese, olives, oils and gin.

The stalls offered a wide range of goods, with everything from street food, bakes goods, cheese, olives, oils and gin.

Among those in attendance on Sunday was the Cheese & Pie Man, Mad Mike with his signature chilli jam, and Gemma Doodle Donuts with her range of vegan sweet treats. 

Ms Alexander-Parker said there is a lot to be excited about in Ipswich this summer. 

“There some bigger events planned over the next few months," she said. "We’ve got the Queen’s Jubilee, with a number of events for that yet to be announced. 

“Then there’s the Big Hoot art trail, which we know brings a lot of interest – from families on a day out to groups of friends out in the town at the weekend for a few drinks and meal in a restaurant.” 

The artisan and producer markets have been arranged by Suffolk Market Events in partnership with Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich Central. 

Justine Paul, owner of Suffolk Market Events 

Justine Paul, owner of Suffolk Market Events

Justine Paul, owner of Suffolk Market Events, said: “It’s so important to maintain Ipswich as a fun and vibrant town, and these markets will create a great atmosphere on the Cornhill – hopefully as part of the growing excitement of the rejuvenation of the centre of Ipswich.” 

The market follows the town’s Welcome Back weekend in March.

