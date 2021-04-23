Artist Jordan opens her own shop after demand takes off during lockdown
An artist has opened up her own shop in Ipswich, after her home was bursting with artworks during lockdown.
Opening Cirrus Designs is a dream come true for Jordan Thompson, who said: "This is the first shop I've ever had. It feels quite surreal.
"I have been putting my art online for quite a few years, and I have an Etsy shop.
"I saw this shop was available, as I live nearby, and decided to go for it. The art was starting to take over my home."
The 60-year-old said her friends and family had been very encouraging about the new shop, which is in Norwich Road close to the Glyn Hopkins car dealership.
"Everyone says it's wonderful and that I should have done it years ago."
The shop's unusual name was chosen as a tribute to Jordan's late father.
"My dad, Neil Dean, died last year, and he was a member of the Cloud Appreciation Society," she said.
"So I decided to call it Cirrus Designs in his honour, because cirrus is a type of cloud."
The new shop is very much a family affair. Jordan is running it together with her husband, Christian, and they are selling his colourful upcycled furniture alongside her artworks.
The couple are both combining their art and working in the shop with care for their disabled daughter.
Jordan's own creations include unusual lamp bases, from a pom pom lamp to a pool ball map ideal for a "man cave", and another featuring some amazing dragons.
"I started making them and found there was a lot of demand from friends asking me to make them. It really took off during lockdown," she said.
She also makes jewellery, bags and many other items, from fabric art to key rings, while son Aidan has a corner of the shop for his own artistic creations.
As well as her own art, Jordan is also stocking a range of unusual curios, plus crystals and magic.
To see examples of Jordan's art, visit Cirrus Designs Suffolk on Facebook or Jordan's Instagram page, @badaliceshop