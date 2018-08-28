Movers & Shakers: Law firm has four aspiring young lawyers training ‘on the job’

Ipswich-based law firm Ashtons Legal now has four aspiring young lawyers training under its Six Year Solicitors Apprenticeship.

The first to sign up to the scheme, originally known as Trailblazer Apprenticeships, was Sarah-Jane Legge, who joined in September 2016.

She is set to qualify as a solicitor in 2022. Apprenticeships form a core part of Ashtons’ approach to ‘growing their own’ team members, with six apprentices employed by the firm in the past two years.

The firm currently has four apprentices undertaking solicitor training. Sarah-Jane is working in the firm’s French legal services team in Bury St Edmunds. In September 2017, James Myers, currently working in personal injury in Ipswich, became the second employee to start the programme and is now in his second year.

In September, two Cambridge staff began apprenticeships: Alex Chereches, part of the family team, and Jo Morrish who works in the lifetime planning department.

Their apprenticeships combine study with a full time job in legal practice. At the end of the six years, they achieve a qualification equivalent to anyone completing a traditional law degree, LPC and two years training contract.

Chief executive Ed O’Rourke said: “We have a mix of solicitors trained through the ‘traditional’ route and those given the apprenticeship opportunity should they not wish to go to university or law school.”

Beckett Investment Management Group has appointed three new directors at its head office in Bury St Edmunds.

Gavin Wood and Lesley Delaney have been promoted to its financial services company, and Samantha Owen has become a director of Beckett Asset Management.

“These appointments are central to our company’s future plans,” said group boss Ian White. “Gavin, Lesley and Sam have consistently demonstrated our core values of experience, trust and responsibility in their work.”

Ipswich PR firm Genesis has announced two internal promotions.

Former Archant reporter Matt Stott and search engine optimisation specialist Jack Alderton have both appointed senior account executives.

Jack, who joined in January has improved website traffic, Google rankings and other key digital metrics for his clients. Matt has secured targeted media coverage, running successful e-marketing campaigns and events, and managing social media accounts.

Bury St Edmunds-based Greene & Greene Solicitors has appointed Ansa Khan and Greg Jones as partners.

Ansa qualified as a solicitor in 2007 and joined the firm in 2012. She has extensive experience in property and development work, acting on all aspects of residential property matters. .

Greg qualified in 2009 and joined the firm in 2016. He advises on employment matters and has developed a reputation as a leading HR training provider to management teams.

Ipswich-based law firm Birketts has appointed Lisa Cornish and Denise Findlay as senior associates in the family and matrimonial team.

Lisa has more than 20 years’ experience and has handled a vast number of client matters relating to private family law.

Denise has operated exclusively in private client cases since 2002 and qualified as a collaborative lawyer in 2008. Both are based at Norwich but will provide support to Ipswich, Cambridge and Chelmsford offices.

Essex law firm Thompson Smith and Puxon has appointed Jolyon Berry Ltd as a new partner in the firm.

Employment solicitor Jolyon, the director of Jolyon Berry Ltd, has joined the TSP Business Services Team and brings the total number of partners at the expanding Colchester and Clacton-based firm to 12.

Jolyon started his career at a Magic Circle firm and joins from Birketts where he has been a partner since 2006. He has more than 18 years’ experience.