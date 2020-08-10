E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ask Italian reopening in Ipswich - but no word yet on town’s Zizzi

PUBLISHED: 16:49 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 10 August 2020

The Ask Italian restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich is due to reopen on Wednesday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Ask Italian restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich is due to reopen on Wednesday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE

Ask Italian is set to reopen its restaurant in Ipswich this week - but there is no news yet on whether the town’s Zizzi will reopen.

Zizzi Logo Picture: GOOGLE MAPSZizzi Logo Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The two popular pizza chains revealed in July they will not reopen all their restaurants after the coronavirus pandemic, with 75 sites due to close nationally.

Ask Italian in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, will reopen at 5pm on Wednesday, August 12 - and is also taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, with 50% off eat-in meals and soft drinks up to £10 per person on Monday to Wednesday during August.

You may also want to watch:

The restaurant will have safety and social distancing measures in place, and customers are recommended to book ahead before visiting.

However, there has been no word as yet about the future of either the Zizzi restaurant in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, or the Ask Italian restaurant in Parkway, Bury St Edmunds, Both these restaurants are not currently being listed on the restaurant chains’ websites.

In Colchester, Ask Italian has already reopened, while the town’s Zizzi is due to reopen on Tuesday, August 11.

The Azzurri Group, which owns the two dining brands, is being taken over by investment firm TowerBrook Capital Partners, which plans to keep open 225 restaurants and shops, protecting 5,000 jobs.

However, approximately 75 sites fall outside the scope of the deal and will therefore close. There has been no announcement yet about which restaurants will shut down.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

See inside newly-refurbished Westleton Crown

The Garden Room is lit by a striking skylight Picture: CHESTNUT GROUP

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘It is a learning curve for everyone’ says bar owner after putting in extra social distancing measures

Aurora, Ipswich has two queues to keep customers socially distant Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

See inside newly-refurbished Westleton Crown

The Garden Room is lit by a striking skylight Picture: CHESTNUT GROUP

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘It is a learning curve for everyone’ says bar owner after putting in extra social distancing measures

Aurora, Ipswich has two queues to keep customers socially distant Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ask Italian reopening in Ipswich - but no word yet on town’s Zizzi

The Ask Italian restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich is due to reopen on Wednesday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Trains run on time as Greater Anglia boosts services post-lockdown

Trains on the Felixstowe branch have met Greater Anglia's punctuality targets Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town port used to store ammonium nitrate – under strict conditions

The Port of Ipswich opened a fertiliser bagging and packing plant in October 2018 Picture: COMMISSION AIR