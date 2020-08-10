Ask Italian reopening in Ipswich - but no word yet on town’s Zizzi

The Ask Italian restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich is due to reopen on Wednesday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE

Ask Italian is set to reopen its restaurant in Ipswich this week - but there is no news yet on whether the town’s Zizzi will reopen.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Zizzi Logo Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Zizzi Logo Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The two popular pizza chains revealed in July they will not reopen all their restaurants after the coronavirus pandemic, with 75 sites due to close nationally.

Ask Italian in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, will reopen at 5pm on Wednesday, August 12 - and is also taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, with 50% off eat-in meals and soft drinks up to £10 per person on Monday to Wednesday during August.

You may also want to watch:

The restaurant will have safety and social distancing measures in place, and customers are recommended to book ahead before visiting.

However, there has been no word as yet about the future of either the Zizzi restaurant in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, or the Ask Italian restaurant in Parkway, Bury St Edmunds, Both these restaurants are not currently being listed on the restaurant chains’ websites.

In Colchester, Ask Italian has already reopened, while the town’s Zizzi is due to reopen on Tuesday, August 11.

The Azzurri Group, which owns the two dining brands, is being taken over by investment firm TowerBrook Capital Partners, which plans to keep open 225 restaurants and shops, protecting 5,000 jobs.

However, approximately 75 sites fall outside the scope of the deal and will therefore close. There has been no announcement yet about which restaurants will shut down.