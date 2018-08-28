Council set to decide on drinks giant’s £10m upgrade plans for Suffolk cider plant

Henry Chevallier Guild, Aspall general manager Dale Scott, Molson Coors managing director Philip Whitehead and Barry Chevallier Guild at Debenham in 2018 when they unveiled their multimillion pound plans for the site Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS Archant

Planners are recommending giving the green light to a £10m upgrade scheme proposed by the new owners of a celebrated Suffolk cider brand

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk cider and vinegar maker Aspall was acquired in January 2018 by US-based brewing multi-national Molson Coors Picture: ASPALL Suffolk cider and vinegar maker Aspall was acquired in January 2018 by US-based brewing multi-national Molson Coors Picture: ASPALL

Molson Coors acquired the iconic family-run business, based near Debenham, in January last year, keeping on eighth generation brothers Barry and Henry Chevallier Guild as brand ambassadors.

A few months later, the American drinks giant unveiled its multi-million pound plans to improve efficiencies at the plant to villagers at a meeting held in Debenham.

MORE - New Aspall cider owner underlines commitment to Suffolk with multi-million pound upgrade plans

Its proposals for a process building, loading bay canopy and sub-station, relocation of storage tanks and new concrete pads for the site are set to be considered by Mid Suffolk Council’s development control committee on Wednesday, January 16. The plans have attracted 13 letters of objection, mainly centred around potential pollution concerns, traffic and visual amenity.

Inside the production facility at Aspall Picture: ASPALL Inside the production facility at Aspall Picture: ASPALL

Planners are recommending approval - subject to various conditions, including on construction works hours and a landscaping scheme.

The factory lies next to grade II* Listed Aspall Hall, which is still occupied by the family. The council’s heritage team said the proposed expansion of industrial structures on site “would further erode the setting of the grade II* listed hall, diminishing the contribution it makes to its significance”.

It considered the hall would cause “a moderate level” of less than substantial harm to the significance of the hall and recommended further mitigation efforts to reduce the impact of the development.

Historic England suggested it would result in harm to the setting of the hall. “We remain of the position that building in this locaiton would further erode the significance of the Aspall hall through development within its setting. We have concerns regarding application and suggest that an alternative location is sought.”

Apples heading into Aspall's new apple press plant Picture: MARTIN CHAMBERS Apples heading into Aspall's new apple press plant Picture: MARTIN CHAMBERS

The hall sits within the top 5.8% of listed buildings nationally, it said. “The proposed scheme would bring large scale, industrial development close to the Grade II* listed building and would also result in previously open land being developed.

“In addition to the new process building this application also includes 33 new storage tanks and the relocation of 25 storage tanks from elsewhere on site which would result in an intensification of industrial buildings on previously undeveloped land.”

Molson Coors said new jobs would be created as a result of the plan, while reducing traffic and disruption.