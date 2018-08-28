A listed building is safeguarded for use by the community it serves

Framlingham Conservative Club from Google Streetview Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

The building that has been Framlingham Conservative Club for more than a century will carry on serving the town’s community.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The building on Church Street has served Framlingham as its conservative club since 1910, but after running into funding issues, the Framlingham Conservative Club will no longer exist after Christmas.

The building is owned by the Association of Conservative Clubs, and it is currently unknown what its plans are for the building.

But the town’s planning committee decided on Monday that the building should be put forward as an asset of community value, meaning that its future use has to be to serve community groups in Framlingham.

Founded in 1910, Framlingham Conservative Club was originally opened as part of the British Council Working Men’s Club movement. A Doctor Edwards gave his house and surgery to the town for the club.

Two years ago, the premises was sold the freehold to the Association of Conservative Clubs for £300,000, in order to pay for essential repairs to the listed building, which Mr Roberts says had been “neglected.”

“I am very pleased that the building will be spared for community use, bearing in mind the large number of organisations that make use of the facilities.” said Cllr Roberts, who was also secretary of Framlingham Conservative Club. “Whether the Association of Conservative Clubs decide to sell it now remains to be seen.”

The community groups that use the facilities include Friends of St Michaels Church, Probus, the Bridge Club, the Canine Rescue Centre, Weight Watchers and Fram Flyers running club.

The committee’s decision is subject to confirmation at a full council meeting in January.