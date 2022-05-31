Promotion

Attwells Solicitors has won the Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award. This is the third time the local law firm has won this coveted award for its outstanding client care.

Since 2014, Feefo has recognised businesses that deliver exceptional experiences, using feedback from real customers.

The Trusted Service Awards are unique in that they are based purely on feedback from real customers. This means they are a true reflection of a business’s commitment to providing outstanding customer service and delivering exceptional experiences for customers.

Feefo Gold Trusted Service Awards are awarded to businesses that have collected at least 50 reviews between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021 and have achieved an average Feefo service rating of between 4.5 and 4.9.

In 2021, Attwells Solicitors received 224 client reviews with an average rating of 4.7/5. Of the 224 reviews provided, 184 (83.5%) rated the service provided by Attwells Solicitors as excellent, with a further 20 (9%) rating it as very good. This means that nearly 95% of clients who provided a Feefo review would describe Attwells Solicitors as either very good or excellent.

This is great news for the Ipswich law firm as it has been rumoured that the SRA plans to introduce mandatory review publishing for all law firms across England and Wales to improve buyer choice. A recent article by Qualtrics suggested that over 90% of consumers read reviews before purchasing.

With Attwells already publishing over 1,500 reviews since 2018, it is one of the first advocates for online reviews locally.

ReviewSolicitors, which has partnered with the SRA, commented: “Reviews are becoming increasingly important in the decision-making process when potential clients choose which law firm to instruct. People look for comfort, reassurance, and connection when choosing a law firm. Reviews are a great way for law firms like Attwells, that really care about client service, to demonstrate this.”

Client care partner at Attwells Solicitors, Lloyd Clarke, also commented: “We’re thrilled to receive this award from Feefo. It means a lot because it’s based on real and genuine feedback from our customers. Ultimately, keeping them happy is why we come to work each day. The award also recognises just how hard our staff have worked in really difficult circumstances. We’re fully committed to the highest quality of service, so it’s vital for us to listen, understand and respond to all our customers.”

Congratulating Attwells Solicitors, Tony Wheble, CEO at Feefo, said: “The Trusted Service Awards recognise companies who above and beyond to provide the very best customer experience.

“I’m so impressed by how our customers have overcome the challenges of the past two years. I can’t wait to see what they achieve in 2022.”

