PUBLISHED: 12:54 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 21 October 2019

Lanterns Chinese restaurant in Falcon Street, Ipswich has been shortlisted for Business of the Year (Catering) in the Suffolk BME Business Awards 2019. Owners Ken and Maggie To with staff Felicity Bemrose and Darcey Burns. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

A record number of entries were received for the 2019 Suffolk BME Business Awards which celebrate the cultural diversity and success displayed within the Suffolk business community.

A record number of entries were received for the annual Suffolk BME Business Awards which celebrate the cultural diversity and growing success displayed within the wider Suffolk business community.

The 2019 winners will be revealed in a night of celebrations at the University of Suffolk on Wednesday October 23.

This year there were nearly 130 entries in a range of categories from Business of the Year and Business Person of the Year to Woman Entrepreneur of the Year and the finalists have been chosen.

They include people growing successful businesses and creating employment in the county who have their family roots in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and across Europe.

This annual award scheme is run by the Bangladeshi Support Centre in Ipswich in partnership with the business school at the University of Suffolk, where the awards ceremony will be held next Wednesday.

It is also an important night of networking for the many independent business people and families involved.

There are eight main categories plus a judges' special prize and the shortlists have been selected.

The entries are from right across the county, from Newmarket and Lowestoft to Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich, and include people running restaurants and catering establishments, and shops and beauty salons, and working in finance, health and fitness.

The short-list for the Business of the Year Award is also very wide-ranging.

It includes video maker Red Cactus Media, the Ipswich Mortgage Centre, Radius Computing training, Francesco Hair Salon and AA Motor Mechanic, all Ipswich-based operations.

Businessman Rana Miah of Ipswich Mortgage Centre, also short listed for Business Person of the Year, said; "I am Ipswich born and bred. It is an honour to be short listed for the awards,"

Mr Miah runs Ipswich Mortgage Centre with a team of 14 staff, and has other business interests.

Francesco Hair Salon in Ipswich is a family firm started by Franco De Lellis and now involving his three sons, and based in St Matthews Street, Ipswich

Giovanni De Lellis said: "This is the first time we have entered and we are really pleased to be selected. Business is tough so it is absolutely vital for the local business community to stick together. You can't beat local networking with the people we live with and work with every day."

Video maker Remi Morrison of Red Cactus Media said: "I am really pleased and excited to be short listed. The business is going very well."

Free tickets are available to attend finals night but must be booked in advance.

The shortlists

Business of the Year

Red Cactus Media

Ipswich Mortgage Centre

Radius Computing Ltd

Francesco Hair Salon

AA Motor Medic

Business of the Year (Catering)

Bella Napoli Express

Lanterns

Montaz Restaurant, Newmarket

Rios Brazil

Zaynab Restaurant

Business Person of the Year

Muminur Rahman of ADM Associates

Topon Alam of Ballingdon Valley

Loai Mahmoud of Re-Shape

Roland Gilbertson of ThinkBiznes

Rana Miah of Ipswich Mortgage Centre

Start-up/New Business

The Sheesh, Bury St Edmunds

Jamaica Street, Ipswich

ABC Connect, Ipswich

Orient, Ipswich

La Sofre Ltd, Ipswich

Community Business of the Year

Lowestoft Muslim Centre

Kizomba Suffolk Society

Ipswich Boxing Club

Indian Village

AA Motor Medic

Women Entrepreneur of the Year

Kem Masinbo-Amobi, KMA Solicitors

Remi Morrison, Red Cactus Media

Hatice Arslan, Stitchworld

Sally-Anne Bvute, Revelation Beauty

Shirley Powell, Your Life In Your Hands

Charity of the Year

Suffolk Refugee Support

Phoebe

Karibu African Women's Support Group

Caribbean and African Community Health Forum

Health Champion of the Year

Mamun Alam

Clem Turner

Shirley Powell

Loai Mahmoud

