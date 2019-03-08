Who will win the culturally diverse BME Business Awards?
PUBLISHED: 12:54 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 21 October 2019
A record number of entries were received for the 2019 Suffolk BME Business Awards which celebrate the cultural diversity and success displayed within the Suffolk business community.
The 2019 winners will be revealed in a night of celebrations at the University of Suffolk on Wednesday October 23.
This year there were nearly 130 entries in a range of categories from Business of the Year and Business Person of the Year to Woman Entrepreneur of the Year and the finalists have been chosen.
They include people growing successful businesses and creating employment in the county who have their family roots in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and across Europe.
This annual award scheme is run by the Bangladeshi Support Centre in Ipswich in partnership with the business school at the University of Suffolk, where the awards ceremony will be held next Wednesday.
It is also an important night of networking for the many independent business people and families involved.
There are eight main categories plus a judges' special prize and the shortlists have been selected.
The entries are from right across the county, from Newmarket and Lowestoft to Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich, and include people running restaurants and catering establishments, and shops and beauty salons, and working in finance, health and fitness.
The short-list for the Business of the Year Award is also very wide-ranging.
It includes video maker Red Cactus Media, the Ipswich Mortgage Centre, Radius Computing training, Francesco Hair Salon and AA Motor Mechanic, all Ipswich-based operations.
Businessman Rana Miah of Ipswich Mortgage Centre, also short listed for Business Person of the Year, said; "I am Ipswich born and bred. It is an honour to be short listed for the awards,"
Mr Miah runs Ipswich Mortgage Centre with a team of 14 staff, and has other business interests.
Francesco Hair Salon in Ipswich is a family firm started by Franco De Lellis and now involving his three sons, and based in St Matthews Street, Ipswich
Giovanni De Lellis said: "This is the first time we have entered and we are really pleased to be selected. Business is tough so it is absolutely vital for the local business community to stick together. You can't beat local networking with the people we live with and work with every day."
Video maker Remi Morrison of Red Cactus Media said: "I am really pleased and excited to be short listed. The business is going very well."
Free tickets are available to attend finals night but must be booked in advance.
The shortlists
Business of the Year
Red Cactus Media
Ipswich Mortgage Centre
Radius Computing Ltd
Francesco Hair Salon
AA Motor Medic
Business of the Year (Catering)
Bella Napoli Express
Lanterns
Montaz Restaurant, Newmarket
Rios Brazil
Zaynab Restaurant
Business Person of the Year
Muminur Rahman of ADM Associates
Topon Alam of Ballingdon Valley
Loai Mahmoud of Re-Shape
Roland Gilbertson of ThinkBiznes
Rana Miah of Ipswich Mortgage Centre
Start-up/New Business
The Sheesh, Bury St Edmunds
Jamaica Street, Ipswich
ABC Connect, Ipswich
Orient, Ipswich
La Sofre Ltd, Ipswich
Community Business of the Year
Lowestoft Muslim Centre
Kizomba Suffolk Society
Ipswich Boxing Club
Indian Village
AA Motor Medic
Women Entrepreneur of the Year
Kem Masinbo-Amobi, KMA Solicitors
Remi Morrison, Red Cactus Media
Hatice Arslan, Stitchworld
Sally-Anne Bvute, Revelation Beauty
Shirley Powell, Your Life In Your Hands
Charity of the Year
Suffolk Refugee Support
Phoebe
Karibu African Women's Support Group
Caribbean and African Community Health Forum
Health Champion of the Year
Mamun Alam
Clem Turner
Shirley Powell
Loai Mahmoud