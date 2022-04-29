Axe throwing arrives in Ipswich as Boom Battle Bar opens

A new bar which offers activities including axe throwing has opened in the Buttermarket.

Boom Battle Bar offers a wide range of activities including a nine-hole mini-golf course, high tech karaoke systems, a batting cage, and pair of shuffleboard tables.

Note the airborne axe - Credit: Charlotte Bond

General manager Andy Dougdale said: "I don't think there are any activity bars like boom in the area at all, there are a couple of bars with pool tables or sega arcade games, but there isn't anything locally like this.

"The thing with Boom is, we looked at other successful bars, we're not the only axe throwing place in the world, we are not the only shuffleboard place in the world and we are not the only darts place in the world, but we're the only place you can do it all under one roof.

The high tech karaoke booths have already proven a hit - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"I think that is what draws people to boom, you don't have to go to three or four venues, you don't have to break it up, you can do it all in one night."

A family enjoying Boom Battle Bar's impressively compact 9 hole crazy golf course - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Boom Battle Bar has already received numerous enquires from interested customers, from corporates looking for a staff night out, hen and stag dos, to parents looking for a kids party venue.

The bar welcomes children until 7pm and lets them get involved with every activity except axe throwing.

On top of axes, customers can throw darts at the bars smartboard, which keeps track of score for you - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mr Dougdale continued: "The great thing about the Buttermarket is that there is so much footfall, we have a great site in a good location and we're getting a lot of people just coming in to have a walk around.

"Our hope is that they like what they see, and play some pool, throw some axes."

Boom Battle Bar also has pool and dedicated beer pong tables - Credit: Charlotte Bond

He added: "The staff have been doing all their training- it is different because we want everyone to be able to do everything.

"We have to train them all to be bartenders, cocktail specialists, hosts and food handlers. We had a friends and family night on Tuesday so they could show off what they have been doing.

Manager Andy says "Shuffleboard is my favourite game. When I finish, 'I'm like, right, lets go again'." - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"I could not be prouder of them, they're such an amazing bunch.

"We're hoping that on Friday and Saturday nights we can attract a real crowd. There is nothing like this, you can just do normal bar stuff, but at any other pub you can't throw an axe."